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Veteran Egyptian actor Mohamed El Tagy dies at 72 after illness

The actor underwent spinal surgery weeks before his death, family sys

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Veteran Egyptian actor Mohamed El Tagy died on Sunday at the age of 72 after a period of illness, ending a decades-long career spanning television, cinema and theatre
Veteran Egyptian actor Mohamed El Tagy died on Sunday at the age of 72 after a period of illness, ending a decades-long career spanning television, cinema and theatre
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Dubai: Egyptian actor Mohamed El Tagy died on Sunday at the age of 72 after a period of illness, ending a decades-long career spanning television, cinema and theatre, Egyptian media reported.

A source at Egypt's Actors Syndicate confirmed his death, saying El Tagy had suffered from several health problems in recent months. He underwent critical spinal surgery several weeks ago.

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His family said funeral prayers would be held on Monday at Al Thawra Mosque in Cairo's Salah Salem area, followed by burial. El Tagy, the grandson of prominent Egyptian actor Abdel Warith Assar, came from a family with deep roots in the country's performing arts.

He previously spoke about his grandfather's influence on his career, saying he had spent considerable time with Assar during the final years of his life and would read scripts and other works to him as his eyesight deteriorated. The experience helped steer him towards acting.

El Tagy built a long career portraying a wide range of dramatic, comic and social characters, becoming a familiar face to Egyptian television and cinema audiences.

His most recent television appearance was in the series "Baba Wa Mama Giran", which was broadcast during the latest Ramadan season.

In the period before his death, El Tagy had been the subject of repeated false reports claiming that he had died, prompting his family to issue several denials. The reports had affected his morale, according to the account of his final months.

News of his death prompted expressions of grief on social media, with viewers and colleagues recalling his long contribution to Egyptian drama and cinema.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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