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Shah Rukh Khan’s one school ‘flaw’ revealed by senior Palash Sen

Sen said he and Shah Rukh Khan were close friends who took part in several activities

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Shah Rukh Khan’s one school ‘flaw’ revealed by senior Palash Sen

Dubai: Long before Shah Rukh Khan became one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, he was already winning people over at school. Singer Palash Sen, who was a year senior to Khan at St Columba’s School in Delhi, has recalled the actor’s charm, ambition and all-round ability — while revealing one amusing weakness.

‘Shah Rukh was a hit with the teachers’

Speaking to YouTube channel Kadak, Sen said Khan was popular with both students and teachers. He described his former schoolmate as exceptionally “charming, ambitious, and efficient”, adding that teachers appeared to have a particular fondness for him.

Sen said the two were close friends and took part in several co-curricular activities together, including sports, debating and quizzes.

His one ‘flaw’ was singing

Despite describing Khan as an all-rounder, Sen said there was one thing the future superstar could not do well — sing. During a school musical, Khan had a role but could not sing, so Sen provided the vocals from backstage.

Sen has previously recalled the same school production, joking that he was singing for Khan long before Sonu Nigam.

From school friends to Bollywood stars

Sen, best known as the frontman of Indian rock band Euphoria, said he and Khan rarely met after leaving school as their lives took different paths. However, he said the friendship and affection remained.

“I am just proud” of what Khan has achieved, Sen said, expressing happiness at his former schoolmate’s success.

Khan is now preparing for his next major release, King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 24, 2026.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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