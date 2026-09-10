Shah Rukh Khan’s one school ‘flaw’ revealed by senior Palash Sen

Sen said he and Shah Rukh Khan were close friends who took part in several activities
Dubai: Long before Shah Rukh Khan became one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, he was already winning people over at school. Singer Palash Sen, who was a year senior to Khan at St Columba’s School in Delhi, has recalled the actor’s charm, ambition and all-round ability — while revealing one amusing weakness.
Speaking to YouTube channel Kadak, Sen said Khan was popular with both students and teachers. He described his former schoolmate as exceptionally “charming, ambitious, and efficient”, adding that teachers appeared to have a particular fondness for him.
Sen said the two were close friends and took part in several co-curricular activities together, including sports, debating and quizzes.
Despite describing Khan as an all-rounder, Sen said there was one thing the future superstar could not do well — sing. During a school musical, Khan had a role but could not sing, so Sen provided the vocals from backstage.
Sen has previously recalled the same school production, joking that he was singing for Khan long before Sonu Nigam.
Sen, best known as the frontman of Indian rock band Euphoria, said he and Khan rarely met after leaving school as their lives took different paths. However, he said the friendship and affection remained.
“I am just proud” of what Khan has achieved, Sen said, expressing happiness at his former schoolmate’s success.
Khan is now preparing for his next major release, King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 24, 2026.