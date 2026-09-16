Shah Rukh’s old Ajmer Sharif story resurfaces: Rs 5,000 loss, Rs 500 crore prediction

“My mother was very unwell, so I went with her to Ajmer Sharif to pray for her. We were carrying a chadar to offer at the shrine and make a wish. My mother had given me some money to keep safely. It was Rs 5,000,” Shah Rukh recalled.

“It isn’t about the money. I have earned a lot of fame and many good things in life. We had gone there seeking my mother’s prayers. She is no longer with me, but her blessings and the blessings of Ajmer Sharif are still upon me,” he said.

“Sometimes I don’t believe in such things. We are all educated and think that these things cannot really happen. But this happened to me. He was right. I have the blessings of Ajmer Sharif upon me,” he said.

He later realised that the money was missing and began looking for it. A fakir at the dargah asked him whether he had lost something. When Shah Rukh said yes, the fakir asked if it was Rs 5,000.

“I was not prepared for her to die. I never used to pray, but when she was in the ICU and she was having a breathing attack, I went down to the parking lot of a hospital and for the first time, I prayed,” he recalled.

Shah Rukh also recalled how his mother’s illness led him to pray for the first time in his life. While she was in intensive care and struggling to breathe, he went to the hospital parking lot and prayed for her.

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.