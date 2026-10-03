Nora Fatehi, a Dubai-bound passenger arrest and passport changes make the list
From higher UAE fuel prices and flight disruptions amid regional tensions to major developments involving flydubai, this week delivered stories with an immediate impact on residents and travellers. Entertainment also grabbed attention, with Amitabh Bachchan praising Shah Rukh Khan, Nora Fatehi returning to Tamil cinema and Kapil Sharma back on Netflix. Plus, a Dubai-bound passenger’s airport arrest and Pakistan’s switch to e-passports.
Here are the week’s top stories.
Abu Dhabi/Dubai: The UAE Fuel Price Committee on Wednesday announced petrol and diesel prices for October 2026, with all fuel categories set to increase from October 1. Read more ➜
Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has praised Shah Rukh Khan for his determination to overcome challenges, recalling how the superstar’s attitude has inspired people around him.
Bachchan spoke about Khan during a conversation with actor Rajkummar Rao on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18. Rajkummar also recalled how Khan’s success inspired him during his own early years in Mumbai. Read more ➜
Dubai-based carrier flydubai has confirmed the cause of the incident that took place earlier on Wednesday involving a flight from Dubai to Israel.
“An altercation occurred in the flight deck of flight FZ 1073, operating from Dubai International (DXB) to Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV), on September 30,” the airline said. Read more ➜
Dubai: Nora Fatehi returns to Tamil cinema with a high-energy dance number in Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer 2’, as the film’s fourth single, ‘Bindaas’, was released on Wednesday.
The lyric video features Fatehi in a glamorous gold outfit performing the peppy track alongside a troupe of dancers, while Rajinikanth also makes a brief appearance. Read more ➜
Dubai: A 41-year-old Filipino woman travelling to Dubai was arrested at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on September 27 after immigration screening flagged an alias warrant against her.
Philippine Bureau of Immigration personnel have intercepted the passenger and turned her over to NAIA Police Station 3, which coordinated with the Manila Police District’s District Investigation and Detection Management Division Crime Investigation Section (DIDMD CIS) to implement the warrant. Read more ➜
UAE travellers are being urged to check their flight status before heading to the airport on Saturday, with delays reported at Dubai International Airport, Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah International Airport amid renewed regional tensions.
Airlines continue to operate, but schedules remain subject to change. Flydubai and Air Arabia have reported cancellations and schedule changes on several regional routes, while Emirates and Etihad Airways continue to operate services, although individual flights may still be delayed or revised. Read more ➜
Dubai: Kapil Sharma is set to return to Netflix with the fifth season of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, with Ajay Devgn and the cast of ‘Drishyam: The Conclusion’ opening the new season.
The Season 5 premiere will stream on September 26 at 8pm, with new episodes releasing every Saturday. The show returns after a six-month break, with Sharma once again joined by Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. Read more ➜
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has issued a clarification on the emergency landing of a flydubai aircraft at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk on September 30.
“The competent authorities in the Kingdom took the necessary measures in response to an emergency declared aboard flydubai flight FZ1073 and granted the aircraft clearance to make an emergency landing,” the ministry said in the statement. Read more ➜
Dubai: Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh is among those linked to Income Tax Department searches at 12 locations in Mumbai over suspected financial irregularities involving film-related transactions, according to reports.
The searches, conducted by teams from the Mumbai Income Tax Department, also involve locations linked to film producer Vashu Bhagnani and production company Panorama Studios. Officials are examining documents, financial records and details of alleged overseas transactions. Read more ➜
Dubai: Pakistan is ending the issuance of machine-readable passports (MRPs) from October 15, 2026, completing its transition to e-passports for new applicants at home and abroad.
But what does the change mean if you already have a valid Pakistani passport? Do you need to replace it before October 15? And what happens when your current passport expires? Read more ➜