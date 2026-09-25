The opening episode will feature Devgn alongside Shriya Saran and Jaideep Ahlawat
Dubai: Kapil Sharma is set to return to Netflix with the fifth season of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, with Ajay Devgn and the cast of ‘Drishyam: The Conclusion’ opening the new season.
The Season 5 premiere will stream on September 26 at 8pm, with new episodes releasing every Saturday. The show returns after a six-month break, with Sharma once again joined by Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu.
The opening episode will feature Devgn alongside Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Jaideep Ahlawat and director Abhishek Pathak. The cast will discuss their upcoming thriller while joining Kapil and his comedy ensemble for the entertainment-filled episode.
Promotional material has also teased comic moments involving Ahlawat, including a dance with Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda’s Sona and Mona 2.0 characters. Sunil Grover is also expected to add to the episode with his impersonation of Devgn.
Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar in ‘Drishyam: The Conclusion’, the third and final chapter of the Hindi franchise. The film also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj and Ahlawat. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 2.
The Hindi film has generated additional interest because it follows a different story from the Malayalam ‘Drishyam 3’, starring Mohanlal. At the film’s trailer launch in Goa on September 9, Devgn said the Hindi instalment has an entirely new script rather than simply making changes to the Malayalam version. Director Abhishek Pathak has similarly described it as a new story.
With its fifth season, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is returning with its familiar comedy line-up and a fresh roster of celebrity guests, beginning with the stars of one of Bollywood’s most anticipated releases of the year.