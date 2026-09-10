Jaideep Ahlawat on his Drishyam role: 'Not a replacement for Akshaye Khanna'

"When I read the story, it was nowhere mentioned or said that he was a replacement to Akshaye Khanna," he said. "One character's journey ends and another character's journey starts. I won't benefit from taking pressure from that character. There is no comparison for me as an actor because the journey is going to be completely new, the introduction is going to be new and so is the relationship with Meera. My character is going to have a very individualistic approach. Hence, there was no pressure. My character isn't existing because of someone else, but has his own journey. They have written it very well."