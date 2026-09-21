GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
BollyWood

‘Drishyam 3’: How Jaideep Ahlawat replaced Akshaye Khanna at the last minute

Director Abhishek Pathak reveals how the team rewrote the film and stayed on schedule

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actors feature in the casting story of ‘Drishyam 3’, with Ahlawat stepping in after Khanna exited the film shortly before shooting began.
Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actors feature in the casting story of ‘Drishyam 3’, with Ahlawat stepping in after Khanna exited the film shortly before shooting began.

Director Abhishek Pathak reveals how Jaideep Ahlawat replaced the actor and the team rewrote parts of the script in just days.

The makers of the Hindi ‘Drishyam’ franchise faced a major last-minute challenge when Akshaye Khanna exited the third instalment just seven days before filming was scheduled to begin.

Director and writer Abhishek Pathak has now recalled how the team managed to replace Khanna, rewrite parts of the script and begin filming as planned.

Khanna’s exit was reported in December 2025, with reports citing creative and monetary disagreements with the makers. According to Pathak, the team was unhappy with the development but decided not to postpone the shoot.

“I won’t say panic, but we were not happy with the whole idea. I thought, ‘Ye kya tareeka hua?’” Pathak told Hindustan Times.

Jaideep Ahlawat was brought in as Khanna’s replacement within a few days. Pathak said the change also required him to rewrite the character rather than have Ahlawat step into the existing role.

“I called him, and he asked me, ‘Casting change or character change?’ I told him I am changing the character. Then, he read it and found it fun. All that happened within 5-6 days,” the filmmaker recalled.

Why the shoot could not be delayed

Pathak said the decision to continue the shoot was partly due to more than 200 people already being dependent on the production.

“The set had been erected. We couldn’t cancel,” he said, explaining that crew members including the cinematographer, production designers, lighting assistants and spot boys had already committed to the project.

He also pointed to the difficulty of rearranging dates involving the film’s established cast.

“These are all big actors. I can’t suddenly tell them to give me dates later. They have other big films lined up,” he said.

Pathak initially asked for two or three days to determine whether the changes could be completed in time. The team ultimately went ahead with the shoot.

Jaideep Ahlawat's character was rewritten

Ahlawat’s introduction was initially filmed in Goa but was later reshot in Mumbai after Pathak felt the scene could be improved.

“It was last-minute writing, and I felt it could be better,” he said.

According to Pathak, the pressure of having to make the changes quickly ultimately helped shape Ahlawat’s character.

“That last-minute pressure made the character beautiful,” the director said, adding that working within the expectations of a successful franchise made the situation particularly challenging.

‘Drishyam: The Conclusion’

Officially titled ‘Drishyam: The Conclusion’, the third film brings back Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, alongside Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Kamlesh Sawant.

Ahlawat joins the cast along with Prakash Raj and Saurabh Shukla.

‘Drishyam: The Conclusion’ is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 2, 2026. 

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar

Akshaye Khanna almost turned down Dhurandhar

2m read
Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in 'Haiwaan', out in UAE cinemas now

Haiwaan review: Saif Ali Khan delivers a mixed bag

5m read
Jaideep Ahlawat: 'I'm not replacing Akshaye Khanna'

Jaideep Ahlawat: 'I'm not replacing Akshaye Khanna'

3m read
Ajay Devgn confirmed the news himself on August 24, dropping the first poster for the third and final chapter of the Hindi Drishyam franchise, officially titled Drishyam: The Conclusion.

Drishyam 3 The Conclusion trailer out

2m read