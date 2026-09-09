Drishyam 3 The Conclusion trailer out: Tabu declares war on Ajay Devgn in the franchise's final chapter

Tabu’s Meera vows revenge as Vijay’s decade of deception nears breaking point
A decade of narrow escapes might be catching up with Vijay Salgaonkar. The trailer for Drishyam: The Conclusion, released Wednesday, September 9, suggests the family patriarch has finally exhausted his bag of tricks and the net closing around him has never looked tighter.
For those who need a refresher: the franchise kicked off in 2015 with Ajay Devgn's Vijay covering up his family's killing of a teenager who had been harassing his daughter. Two films later, he's still running the same con, but this installment signals the walls are closing in.
The new trailer centers on Tabu's Meera Deshmukh, mother of the boy killed years ago. She's spent the franchise convinced of Vijay's guilt without ever managing to pin it on him and this time, her patience has clearly worn thin. "I don't want justice anymore. I want revenge," she says in the trailer, a line that reframes the entire conflict as personal rather than procedural.
She's no longer working alone. Prakash Raj joins as a lawyer and Jaideep Ahlawat as an SP with the Crime Branch, and together the trio appears determined to finally corner Vijay's family and force the truth into the open. Raj's character offers a pointed warning in the footage, that Vijay's lack of formal education shouldn't be mistaken for lack of intelligence, and underestimating him would be a mistake.
Devgn's Vijay, for his part, seems to sense the shift. He warns his wife Nandini (Shriya Saran) and daughters Anju (Ishita Dutta) and Anu that the rules have changed — this is no longer a battle of wits they can strategize their way through, but a matter of fate. There's an implicit admission there: for the first time, he may not be able to plan his way out.
Drishyam: The Conclusion is billed as the franchise's final chapter, closing out a mystery that's spanned ten years. It hits theatres October 2.
Abhishek Pathak directs this third installment, continuing on from the second film. He took over the franchise after original director Nishikant Kamat passed away in August 2020.