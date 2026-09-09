Drishyam 3 The Conclusion trailer out: Tabu declares war on Ajay Devgn in the franchise's final chapter

Devgn's Vijay, for his part, seems to sense the shift. He warns his wife Nandini (Shriya Saran) and daughters Anju (Ishita Dutta) and Anu that the rules have changed — this is no longer a battle of wits they can strategize their way through, but a matter of fate. There's an implicit admission there: for the first time, he may not be able to plan his way out.