GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 41°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Drishyam 3 The Conclusion trailer out: Tabu declares war on Ajay Devgn in the franchise's final chapter

Tabu’s Meera vows revenge as Vijay’s decade of deception nears breaking point

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ajay Devgn confirmed the news himself on August 24, dropping the first poster for the third and final chapter of the Hindi Drishyam franchise, officially titled Drishyam: The Conclusion.
Ajay Devgn confirmed the news himself on August 24, dropping the first poster for the third and final chapter of the Hindi Drishyam franchise, officially titled Drishyam: The Conclusion.
YouTube

A decade of narrow escapes might be catching up with Vijay Salgaonkar. The trailer for Drishyam: The Conclusion, released Wednesday, September 9, suggests the family patriarch has finally exhausted his bag of tricks and the net closing around him has never looked tighter.

For those who need a refresher: the franchise kicked off in 2015 with Ajay Devgn's Vijay covering up his family's killing of a teenager who had been harassing his daughter. Two films later, he's still running the same con, but this installment signals the walls are closing in.

A mother's thirst for revenge

The new trailer centers on Tabu's Meera Deshmukh, mother of the boy killed years ago. She's spent the franchise convinced of Vijay's guilt without ever managing to pin it on him and this time, her patience has clearly worn thin. "I don't want justice anymore. I want revenge," she says in the trailer, a line that reframes the entire conflict as personal rather than procedural.

She's no longer working alone. Prakash Raj joins as a lawyer and Jaideep Ahlawat as an SP with the Crime Branch, and together the trio appears determined to finally corner Vijay's family and force the truth into the open. Raj's character offers a pointed warning in the footage, that Vijay's lack of formal education shouldn't be mistaken for lack of intelligence, and underestimating him would be a mistake.

Devgn's Vijay, for his part, seems to sense the shift. He warns his wife Nandini (Shriya Saran) and daughters Anju (Ishita Dutta) and Anu that the rules have changed — this is no longer a battle of wits they can strategize their way through, but a matter of fate. There's an implicit admission there: for the first time, he may not be able to plan his way out.

Release date carries some baggage

Drishyam: The Conclusion is billed as the franchise's final chapter, closing out a mystery that's spanned ten years. It hits theatres October 2.

Abhishek Pathak directs this third installment, continuing on from the second film. He took over the franchise after original director Nishikant Kamat passed away in August 2020.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Salman Khan pays tribute to filmmaker Kuku Kohli

Salman Khan mourns Kuku Kohli's death

2m read
Filmmaker Kuku Kohli (Image source: ANI)

Kuku Kohli dies at 77: Bollywood mourns filmmaker

3m read
Filmmaker Kuku Kohli (Image source: ANI)

Director Kuku Kohli dies of heart attack at 77

2m read
Ajay Devgn confirmed the news himself on August 24, dropping the first poster for the third and final chapter of the Hindi Drishyam franchise, officially titled Drishyam: The Conclusion.

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion gets release date

2m read