Mohanlal's thriller arrives on Prime Video on June 18 after a historic box office run
Dubai: If you missed Drishyam 3 in cinemas, your wait is almost over. The third instalment of one of Indian cinema's most beloved thriller franchises is heading to Amazon Prime Video on June 18, 2026, just under a month after its theatrical release.
The film will be available in Malayalam alongside dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, making it accessible to audiences across India and beyond.
The OTT announcement comes as the film crosses a significant box office milestone. Drishyam 3 has surpassed Rs 330 crore worldwide within 30 days of release, cementing its place as one of the biggest Malayalam films of the year. The makers marked the occasion with a special poster carrying the tagline "A Milestone Beyond Borders," featuring Mohanlal alongside director Jeethu Joseph and producer Antony Perumbavoor.
Mohanlal took to X to reflect on what the franchise has meant over the years. "What began as a story from Kerala found its way across languages, borders, and millions of hearts. Thirteen years and three chapters later, this journey continues to create history. Thank you for making it your own," he wrote.
Released on May 21 to coincide with Mohanlal's birthday, the film reunites the franchise's core cast including Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil and Siddique, continuing the story of Georgekutty and his family that first gripped audiences in 2013.
Drishyam 3 begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 18.