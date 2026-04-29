Teaser hints at darkest chapter yet as Georgekutty’s past refuses to stay buried
Dubai: The teaser for Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph, has finally been unveiled, raising anticipation for the final chapter of the acclaimed franchise. Starring Mohanlal, the film continues the gripping story of Georgekutty, picking up after the events of Drishyam 2.
The teaser revisits key moments from the original Drishyam and its sequel, with Georgekutty’s voiceover recounting the extreme measures he took to protect his family. However, the tone quickly turns ominous, suggesting that the past he thought was buried may resurface. For the first time, Georgekutty admits fear, hinting that this installment could be the most intense yet.
In a powerful monologue, he describes himself as an ordinary man whose peaceful life was disrupted by a dangerous intruder. Determined to safeguard his wife and children, he ensured that the threat was eliminated permanently. Yet, the teaser implies that the consequences are far from over.
The video also offers glimpses of his family, including his wife Rani, played by Meena, and daughters portrayed by Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil. Additionally, the return of Varun’s parents, played by Siddique and Asha Sharath, reinforces the lingering impact of past events.
With the tagline “The Past Never Stays Silent,” Drishyam 3 promises a darker, emotionally charged conclusion to a story that redefined suspense in Indian cinema.
The Drishyam series follows Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion after the son of a senior police officer goes missing. The first two films received widespread praise for their gripping narrative and unexpected twists. The first installment was released in 2013, while the second came out in 2021.
The success of Drishyam also led to remakes in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. In Hindi, Ajay Devgn headlined the franchise.
With inputs from Agencies