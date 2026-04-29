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Mohanlal shines in Drishyam 3 teaser: Georgekutty returns with buried secrets

Teaser hints at darkest chapter yet as Georgekutty’s past refuses to stay buried

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Mohanlal and cast in Drishyam 3
Mohanlal and cast in Drishyam 3
X/Mohanlal

Dubai: The teaser for Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph, has finally been unveiled, raising anticipation for the final chapter of the acclaimed franchise. Starring Mohanlal, the film continues the gripping story of Georgekutty, picking up after the events of Drishyam 2.

The teaser revisits key moments from the original Drishyam and its sequel, with Georgekutty’s voiceover recounting the extreme measures he took to protect his family. However, the tone quickly turns ominous, suggesting that the past he thought was buried may resurface. For the first time, Georgekutty admits fear, hinting that this installment could be the most intense yet.

In a powerful monologue, he describes himself as an ordinary man whose peaceful life was disrupted by a dangerous intruder. Determined to safeguard his wife and children, he ensured that the threat was eliminated permanently. Yet, the teaser implies that the consequences are far from over.

The video also offers glimpses of his family, including his wife Rani, played by Meena, and daughters portrayed by Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil. Additionally, the return of Varun’s parents, played by Siddique and Asha Sharath, reinforces the lingering impact of past events.

With the tagline “The Past Never Stays Silent,” Drishyam 3 promises a darker, emotionally charged conclusion to a story that redefined suspense in Indian cinema.

The Drishyam series follows Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion after the son of a senior police officer goes missing. The first two films received widespread praise for their gripping narrative and unexpected twists. The first installment was released in 2013, while the second came out in 2021.

The success of Drishyam also led to remakes in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. In Hindi, Ajay Devgn headlined the franchise.

With inputs from Agencies

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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