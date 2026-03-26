Drishyam 3's UAE release has been pushed for strategic reasons since Gulf is key territory
Dubai: Mohanlal’s much-awaited thriller Drishyam 3 has been delayed, with the makers now eyeing a May 21 theatrical release, and this time, the shift isn’t just about box office strategy.
According to reports, the Gulf region is a key market for Malayalam cinema and the team have decided to release the movie during a more stable window.
With the region playing a crucial role in overseas collections, the decision appears to be a calculated pause rather than a setback.
The third instalment of the blockbuster franchise brings back Georgekutty, the unassuming yet razor-sharp protagonist who has kept audiences hooked for over a decade. But with each chapter, expectations have only grown more intense something director Jeethu Joseph is acutely aware of.
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In an earlier conversation with Gulf News, Joseph admitted that the success of Drishyam has been both a blessing and a burden.
“I cannot say it’s the best thing that happened to my career, but in a way, yes,” he said, acknowledging how the franchise continues to define his identity as a filmmaker.
That success, however, comes with its own pressures.
“Even if I make a humorous film, people expect something dark or shocking,” he said. “With Drishyam 3, expectations are even higher.”
He promises that the third part won’t simply follow the template.
“Drishyam 2 was very different from the first. This one is totally different from both,” he added, hinting at another narrative shift.
Known for his no-compromise approach, Joseph insists the script remains untouched by star demands.
“If there’s an issue, we sort it out before the shoot. But I don’t make changes for fan service,” he said.
Working again with Mohanlal, whom he describes as “like water — able to take the shape of any role,” Joseph is banking on performance and storytelling rather than spectacle.
For now, all eyes are on May 21, a date that not only gives Drishyam 3 breathing room, but also raises the stakes for a franchise that has come to redefine Indian thrillers.