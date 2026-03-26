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Drishyam 3 led by Mohanlal locks new release date in UAE and why it's a bold strategic decision

Drishyam 3's UAE release has been pushed for strategic reasons since Gulf is key territory

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Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Mohanlal in Drishyam 2
Mohanlal in Drishyam 2
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Dubai: Mohanlal’s much-awaited thriller Drishyam 3 has been delayed, with the makers now eyeing a May 21 theatrical release, and this time, the shift isn’t just about box office strategy.

According to reports, the Gulf region is a key market for Malayalam cinema and the team have decided to release the movie during a more stable window.

With the region playing a crucial role in overseas collections, the decision appears to be a calculated pause rather than a setback.

The third instalment of the blockbuster franchise brings back Georgekutty, the unassuming yet razor-sharp protagonist who has kept audiences hooked for over a decade. But with each chapter, expectations have only grown more intense something director Jeethu Joseph is acutely aware of.

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In an earlier conversation with Gulf News, Joseph admitted that the success of Drishyam has been both a blessing and a burden.

“I cannot say it’s the best thing that happened to my career, but in a way, yes,” he said, acknowledging how the franchise continues to define his identity as a filmmaker.

That success, however, comes with its own pressures.

“Even if I make a humorous film, people expect something dark or shocking,” he said. “With Drishyam 3, expectations are even higher.”

He promises that the third part won’t simply follow the template.

Drishyam 2 was very different from the first. This one is totally different from both,” he added, hinting at another narrative shift.

Known for his no-compromise approach, Joseph insists the script remains untouched by star demands.

“If there’s an issue, we sort it out before the shoot. But I don’t make changes for fan service,” he said.

Working again with Mohanlal, whom he describes as “like water — able to take the shape of any role,” Joseph is banking on performance and storytelling rather than spectacle.

For now, all eyes are on May 21, a date that not only gives Drishyam 3 breathing room, but also raises the stakes for a franchise that has come to redefine Indian thrillers.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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