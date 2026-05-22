Videos show Mohanlal wiping away tears as fans cheer during Drishyam 3 screening
Dubai: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal turned emotional after witnessing the overwhelming response to his much-awaited film Drishyam 3 during its first-day-first-show screening on May 21.
Videos circulating online show the veteran actor sitting alongside the cast during the screening, wiping away tears as audiences applauded the film and shared enthusiastic reactions. Mohanlal was also seen greeting fans with folded hands, thanking them for their support.
Later, the actor shared a heartfelt note on social media, expressing gratitude for the love showered on the film. “Drishyam 3 was made with immense love, passion and gratitude, and seeing that love come back through your response has been deeply moving. Your reviews, your words and the emotions you have shared mean far more to me than any number ever can,” he wrote.
He once again thanked fans for embracing Georgekutty and his family.
The release date also coincided with Mohanlal’s birthday, with the celebrations continuing on set. Videos from the occasion showed the actor cutting a large chocolate cake as the cast and crew cheered.
Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil.
The third instalment follows Georgekutty and his family as they attempt to rebuild their lives, only for renewed interest in the case to threaten everything they have protected over the years. The film has received mixed reviews from critics.
With inputs from Agencies