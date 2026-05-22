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Mohanlal breaks down as fans cheer Drishyam 3 at first day first show

Videos show Mohanlal wiping away tears as fans cheer during Drishyam 3 screening

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Mohanlal gets emotional during the first-day-first-show screening of Drishyam 3 as fans applaud the film in theatres.
Mohanlal gets emotional during the first-day-first-show screening of Drishyam 3 as fans applaud the film in theatres.
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Dubai: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal turned emotional after witnessing the overwhelming response to his much-awaited film Drishyam 3 during its first-day-first-show screening on May 21.

Videos circulating online show the veteran actor sitting alongside the cast during the screening, wiping away tears as audiences applauded the film and shared enthusiastic reactions. Mohanlal was also seen greeting fans with folded hands, thanking them for their support.

Later, the actor shared a heartfelt note on social media, expressing gratitude for the love showered on the film. “Drishyam 3 was made with immense love, passion and gratitude, and seeing that love come back through your response has been deeply moving. Your reviews, your words and the emotions you have shared mean far more to me than any number ever can,” he wrote.

He once again thanked fans for embracing Georgekutty and his family.

The release date also coincided with Mohanlal’s birthday, with the celebrations continuing on set. Videos from the occasion showed the actor cutting a large chocolate cake as the cast and crew cheered.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil.

The third instalment follows Georgekutty and his family as they attempt to rebuild their lives, only for renewed interest in the case to threaten everything they have protected over the years. The film has received mixed reviews from critics.

With inputs from Agencies

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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