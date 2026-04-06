Vignesh Shivan added that Dhanush was a 'fatherly figure' to him
Ahead of the release of his upcoming sci-fi romantic comedy Love Insurance Kompany, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has spoken about his strained relationship with actor Dhanush. In a recent interview with Gobinath Chandran on a YouTube platform, Shivan reflected on the personal dimension of their fallout, beyond the ongoing legal dispute.
Shivan described his association with Dhanush as significant, both professionally and personally. He noted a personal connection tied to a shared date, stating that Dhanush’s birthday coincides with the day his father died, which contributed to how he perceived the actor.
He said, "I like Dhanush sir a lot. His birthday is on July 28… and on that same day, my father passed away. I feel a fatherly presence in him, I identify him that way. My biggest loss is losing that relationship. That is also something I feel ashamed about. There must have been a mistake somewhere at some point. For the life I’m living now, Dhanush sir is a very important person to me.”
He added, “I was with him for two years during the VIP shoot. I used to eat only after he ate. Sometimes, we don’t even understand the situation when something happens between people.”
Recalling their collaboration on the film Velaiilla Pattadhari, Shivan spoke about the closeness they shared during that period, describing a phase marked by professional proximity and personal regard.
The differences between the two became public in 2024 following a statement issued by actor Nayanthara. The issue centered on the use of a brief clip from the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in a documentary project associated with her.
While Dhanush did not make detailed public comments, legal proceedings were initiated in relation to the use of the footage. In her statement, Nayanthara acknowledged the legal aspects of copyright but also expressed disagreement on ethical grounds.
Despite the controversy, all three continue to remain active professionally:
Vignesh Shivan is set to release Love Insurance Kompany, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, with music by Anirudh Ravichander, scheduled for April 10, 2026.
Nayanthara is expected to appear in upcoming projects including Patriot and Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups.
Dhanush will next be seen in the film Kara.