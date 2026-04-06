GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Vignesh Shivan calls rift with Dhanush his ‘biggest loss’ amid Nayanthara row: ‘I feel ashamed’

Vignesh Shivan added that Dhanush was a 'fatherly figure' to him

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Recalling their collaboration on the film Velaiilla Pattadhari, Shivan spoke about the closeness they shared during that period, describing a phase marked by professional proximity and personal regard.
Recalling their collaboration on the film Velaiilla Pattadhari, Shivan spoke about the closeness they shared during that period, describing a phase marked by professional proximity and personal regard.

Ahead of the release of his upcoming sci-fi romantic comedy Love Insurance Kompany, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has spoken about his strained relationship with actor Dhanush. In a recent interview with Gobinath Chandran on a YouTube platform, Shivan reflected on the personal dimension of their fallout, beyond the ongoing legal dispute.

The strained relationship

Shivan described his association with Dhanush as significant, both professionally and personally. He noted a personal connection tied to a shared date, stating that Dhanush’s birthday coincides with the day his father died, which contributed to how he perceived the actor.

He said, "I like Dhanush sir a lot. His birthday is on July 28… and on that same day, my father passed away. I feel a fatherly presence in him, I identify him that way. My biggest loss is losing that relationship. That is also something I feel ashamed about. There must have been a mistake somewhere at some point. For the life I’m living now, Dhanush sir is a very important person to me.”

He added, “I was with him for two years during the VIP shoot. I used to eat only after he ate. Sometimes, we don’t even understand the situation when something happens between people.”

Recalling their collaboration on the film Velaiilla Pattadhari, Shivan spoke about the closeness they shared during that period, describing a phase marked by professional proximity and personal regard.

Background of the 2024 dispute

The differences between the two became public in 2024 following a statement issued by actor Nayanthara. The issue centered on the use of a brief clip from the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in a documentary project associated with her.

While Dhanush did not make detailed public comments, legal proceedings were initiated in relation to the use of the footage. In her statement, Nayanthara acknowledged the legal aspects of copyright but also expressed disagreement on ethical grounds.

Upcoming projects

Despite the controversy, all three continue to remain active professionally:

  • Vignesh Shivan is set to release Love Insurance Kompany, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, with music by Anirudh Ravichander, scheduled for April 10, 2026.

  • Nayanthara is expected to appear in upcoming projects including Patriot and Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups.

  • Dhanush will next be seen in the film Kara.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Patriot reunites Malayalam legends Mammootty and Mohanlal, with a star-studded ensemble including Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, and more.

Mammootty-Mohanlal’s Patriot gets new date

1m read
Rajkummar Rao will star in the biopic

Sourav Ganguly biopic goes on floors

2m read
Nayanthara joins Salman Khan in new action film

Nayanthara joins Salman Khan in new action film

2m read
Michael B. Jordan accepts the Actor in a Leading Role award for "Sinners" onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

Oscars 2026 full winners list

3m read