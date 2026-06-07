Fans, film fraternity and leaders pay tribute to National Award winner Salim Kumar
National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar was laid to rest at his residence in North Paravur on Sunday evening, with full state honours, bringing an emotional close to the farewell of one of Malayalam cinema’s most versatile performers.
The actor’s sons, Chandu and Aaromal, lit the funeral pyre at the family home, in line with his wishes. The ceremony was conducted without religious rituals, and Salim Kumar had also expressed that his ashes should not be immersed in a river. His body was draped with the Congress flag before the final rites.
Salim Kumar passed away on Saturday night at a private hospital in Kochi while undergoing treatment for liver-related ailments. He was 56. He is survived by his wife, Sunitha, and sons, Chandu Salim Kumar (also an actor) and Aaromal Salim Kumar.
Earlier in the day, his mortal remains were kept at North Paravur Town Hall for public homage from 9 am to 1 pm. Thousands of fans, colleagues, and well-wishers gathered to pay their respects, recalling his decades-long contribution to Malayalam cinema.
After the public viewing, the body was taken to his residence in Kochi, where the final rites were performed.
The Government of Kerala expressed “profound grief” over his demise and confirmed that the funeral would be conducted with official honours.
District authorities arranged police honours, including a bugle salute, while a wreath was placed on behalf of the state by the District Collector. The government also decided to bear the expenses related to the funeral and associated arrangements.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the actor’s passing, praising his versatility and extending condolences to his family and admirers. Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan described him as a “brother-like presence” and a fearless voice in public life. Opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan called him a uniquely gifted artist whose journey from mimicry to national acclaim left a lasting impact on cinema.
PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the actor’s death on X, writing:
"Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Salim Kumar Ji. Over the course of a distinguished career, he made a mark with his versatility and memorable performances across a wide range of roles. My thoughts are with his family and countless admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Salim Kumar, describing him as a stalwart of the Malayalam film industry and a National Award-winning actor who entertained millions while also moving audiences with his powerful dramatic performances. He said Salim Kumar’s passing was an “irreplaceable loss” to Indian cinema and extended his deepest condolences to the actor’s family, friends, and admirers, stating that he stands with them in this hour of grief.
Salim Kumar ji was a stalwart of the Malayalam film industry. A National Award winner who made millions laugh and moved us with his dramatic depth, his passing is an irreplaceable loss to Indian cinema. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. I stand with them in this hour of grief.Rahul Gandhi
Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan described him as a “brother-like presence” and a fearless voice in public life, recalling both his artistic and personal warmth.
He wasn’t just the prince of laughter to me, Salim Kumar was a deeply connected soul, fearless in his political beliefs. Malayalam cinema lost a legend, and I lost a brother.V D Satheesan
Opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan called him a uniquely gifted artist whose journey from mimicry to national recognition left a lasting impact on cinema.
Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Salim Kumar. From his early days as a mimicry artist to becoming a National Award-winning actor, he carved a unique place in cinema through his extraordinary talent, versatility, and dedication to his craft. His unforgettable performances will continue to inspire generations and remain cherished in the hearts of millions. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.Pinarayi Vijayan
Leaders across parties and members of the film fraternity joined in paying tribute, reflecting the wide-reaching impact of his career and personality.
Leading figures from the Malayalam film industry paid heartfelt tributes to Salim Kumar, remembering him as a rare talent who seamlessly balanced humour with powerful character roles.
Superstar Mammootty described Salim Kumar as an irreplaceable talent, whose journey from comedy to intense character roles inspired generations of actors and left a lasting mark on Malayalam cinema.
Superstar Mohanlal paid tribute, recalling Salim Kumar as a unique performer whose warmth, humour, and emotional depth made him one of the industry’s most cherished artists.
Veteran actor Harisree Ashokan, along with Jayaram, Shweta Menon, Navya Nair, and several others, also expressed deep sorrow, remembering his humility, artistry, and strong screen presence.
Several actors attended the funeral to pay their final respects, as colleagues described him as a transformative figure in Malayalam cinema whose blend of humour and emotion made his loss “irreplaceable.”
Salim Kumar’s career spanned more than three decades and over 300 films across Malayalam, Tamil, and Odia cinema.
He began as a mimicry artist before becoming one of Malayalam cinema’s most loved comic actors, later transforming into a critically acclaimed character performer. His most celebrated role came in Adaminte Makan Abu, which earned him both the National Film Award for Best Actor and the Kerala State Film Award in 2010.
His other notable works include Achanurangatha Veedu, Ayalum Njanum Thammil, and his directorial venture Karutha Joothan.
National Film Award for Best Actor – Adaminte Makan Abu (2010)
Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor – Adaminte Makan Abu (2010)
Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor – Achanurangatha Veedu (2005)
Kerala State Film Award for Best Comedian – Ayalum Njanum Thammil (2013)
Kerala State Film Award for Best Story – Karutha Joothan (2017)
Kerala State Television Award for Best Actor – 2013
Memorable films: Kalyanaraman, CID Moosa, Mayavi, Meesha Madhavan, Thilakkam, Pulival Kalyanam, Chathikkatha Chanthu, Chess
Directorial ventures: Compartment, Karutha Joothan, Daivame Kaithozham K. Kumarakanam
Salim Kumar leaves behind a legacy marked by emotional depth, comic brilliance, and powerful character portrayals. His evolution from a popular comedian to an award-winning actor remains one of the most remarkable journeys in Malayalam cinema.