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Salim Kumar laid to rest as Kerala bids emotional farewell: PM Modi, Mammootty, Mohanlal lead tributes

Fans, film fraternity and leaders pay tribute to National Award winner Salim Kumar

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Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Kerala mourns Salim Kumar, an irreplaceable voice of humour, heart and courage
Kerala mourns Salim Kumar, an irreplaceable voice of humour, heart and courage
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National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar was laid to rest at his residence in North Paravur on Sunday evening, with full state honours, bringing an emotional close to the farewell of one of Malayalam cinema’s most versatile performers.

The actor’s sons, Chandu and Aaromal, lit the funeral pyre at the family home, in line with his wishes. The ceremony was conducted without religious rituals, and Salim Kumar had also expressed that his ashes should not be immersed in a river. His body was draped with the Congress flag before the final rites.

Salim Kumar passed away on Saturday night at a private hospital in Kochi while undergoing treatment for liver-related ailments. He was 56. He is survived by his wife, Sunitha, and sons, Chandu Salim Kumar (also an actor) and Aaromal Salim Kumar.

Thousands gather for final farewell

Earlier in the day, his mortal remains were kept at North Paravur Town Hall for public homage from 9 am to 1 pm. Thousands of fans, colleagues, and well-wishers gathered to pay their respects, recalling his decades-long contribution to Malayalam cinema.

After the public viewing, the body was taken to his residence in Kochi, where the final rites were performed.

Government honours and official arrangements

The Government of Kerala expressed “profound grief” over his demise and confirmed that the funeral would be conducted with official honours.

District authorities arranged police honours, including a bugle salute, while a wreath was placed on behalf of the state by the District Collector. The government also decided to bear the expenses related to the funeral and associated arrangements.

Tributes from across political and film fraternity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the actor’s passing, praising his versatility and extending condolences to his family and admirers. Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan described him as a “brother-like presence” and a fearless voice in public life. Opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan called him a uniquely gifted artist whose journey from mimicry to national acclaim left a lasting impact on cinema.

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the actor’s death on X, writing:
"Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Salim Kumar Ji. Over the course of a distinguished career, he made a mark with his versatility and memorable performances across a wide range of roles. My thoughts are with his family and countless admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

'Irreplaceable loss': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Salim Kumar, describing him as a stalwart of the Malayalam film industry and a National Award-winning actor who entertained millions while also moving audiences with his powerful dramatic performances. He said Salim Kumar’s passing was an “irreplaceable loss” to Indian cinema and extended his deepest condolences to the actor’s family, friends, and admirers, stating that he stands with them in this hour of grief.

Salim Kumar ji was a stalwart of the Malayalam film industry. A National Award winner who made millions laugh and moved us with his dramatic depth, his passing is an irreplaceable loss to Indian cinema. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. I stand with them in this hour of grief.
Rahul Gandhi

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan described him as a “brother-like presence” and a fearless voice in public life, recalling both his artistic and personal warmth.

He wasn’t just the prince of laughter to me, Salim Kumar was a deeply connected soul, fearless in his political beliefs. Malayalam cinema lost a legend, and I lost a brother.
V D Satheesan

Opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan called him a uniquely gifted artist whose journey from mimicry to national recognition left a lasting impact on cinema.

Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Salim Kumar. From his early days as a mimicry artist to becoming a National Award-winning actor, he carved a unique place in cinema through his extraordinary talent, versatility, and dedication to his craft. His unforgettable performances will continue to inspire generations and remain cherished in the hearts of millions. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.
Pinarayi Vijayan

Leaders across parties and members of the film fraternity joined in paying tribute, reflecting the wide-reaching impact of his career and personality.

Film industry calls loss ‘irreplaceable’

Leading figures from the Malayalam film industry paid heartfelt tributes to Salim Kumar, remembering him as a rare talent who seamlessly balanced humour with powerful character roles.

Mammootty pays tribute

Superstar Mammootty described Salim Kumar as an irreplaceable talent, whose journey from comedy to intense character roles inspired generations of actors and left a lasting mark on Malayalam cinema.

Mohanlal remembers a versatile performer

Superstar Mohanlal paid tribute, recalling Salim Kumar as a unique performer whose warmth, humour, and emotional depth made him one of the industry’s most cherished artists.

Veteran actor Harisree Ashokan, along with Jayaram, Shweta Menon, Navya Nair, and several others, also expressed deep sorrow, remembering his humility, artistry, and strong screen presence.

Several actors attended the funeral to pay their final respects, as colleagues described him as a transformative figure in Malayalam cinema whose blend of humour and emotion made his loss “irreplaceable.”

A career that defined versatility in cinema

Salim Kumar’s career spanned more than three decades and over 300 films across Malayalam, Tamil, and Odia cinema.

He began as a mimicry artist before becoming one of Malayalam cinema’s most loved comic actors, later transforming into a critically acclaimed character performer. His most celebrated role came in Adaminte Makan Abu, which earned him both the National Film Award for Best Actor and the Kerala State Film Award in 2010.

His other notable works include Achanurangatha Veedu, Ayalum Njanum Thammil, and his directorial venture Karutha Joothan.

Notable achievements:

  • National Film Award for Best Actor – Adaminte Makan Abu (2010)

  • Kerala State Film Award for Best ActorAdaminte Makan Abu (2010)

  • Kerala State Film Award for Second Best ActorAchanurangatha Veedu (2005)

  • Kerala State Film Award for Best ComedianAyalum Njanum Thammil (2013)

  • Kerala State Film Award for Best StoryKarutha Joothan (2017)

  • Kerala State Television Award for Best Actor – 2013

Memorable films: Kalyanaraman, CID Moosa, Mayavi, Meesha Madhavan, Thilakkam, Pulival Kalyanam, Chathikkatha Chanthu, Chess

Directorial ventures: Compartment, Karutha Joothan, Daivame Kaithozham K. Kumarakanam

 Legacy of a remarkable performer

Salim Kumar leaves behind a legacy marked by emotional depth, comic brilliance, and powerful character portrayals. His evolution from a popular comedian to an award-winning actor remains one of the most remarkable journeys in Malayalam cinema.

Related Topics:
kerala cinemaMalayalam cinema

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