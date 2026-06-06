Malayalam actor Salim Kumar, National Award winner, dies in Kochi

Tributes pour in for Kochi-born performer who battled long-term liver illness
National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar died on Saturday in Kochi after being admitted to a private hospital with health complications.
His condition reportedly worsened in recent days, following which he was placed on ventilator support, according to reports.
Hospital sources said a team of specialist doctors was closely monitoring his condition and continuing treatment. However, authorities and family members have not issued detailed updates on his medical status.
He is survived by his sons, Chandu and Aromal.
The actor had been battling liver-related health issues for several years. He had earlier revealed that he was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis, clarifying that the condition was hereditary and not linked to alcohol consumption, according to Manorama News.
He had also spoken publicly about the emotional and personal challenges of living with the illness, including periods of isolation.
Known for his exceptional comic timing and natural acting style, Salim Kumar was one of Malayalam cinema’s most versatile performers.
He began his career in comedy roles before transitioning into strong character performances, earning critical acclaim across genres.
He went on to win the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010 for Adaminte Makan Abu, alongside several Kerala State Film Awards across categories.
Born on October 10, 1969, in Chittattukara, Ernakulam, he was the son of Gangadharan and Kausalya. He began performing mimicry in school and later rose through college festivals, winning consecutive prizes at the MG University Youth Festival.
He later became active in stage troupes such as Cochin Kalabhavan and Sagar, which paved his entry into films.
After marrying Sunitha in 1996, he entered cinema the following day with Ishtamanu Nooruvattam. His breakthrough came with the 2000 hit Thenkasipattanam.
Over his career, he acted in around 300 films, including Kalyanaraman, CID Moosa, Meesa Madhavan, Mayavi, Thilakkam, Pulival Kalyanam, Chathikkatha Chanthu and Chess, along with appearances in Tamil and Odia films.
He also directed films such as Compartment, Karutha Jooathan and Daivame Kaithozham K. Kumarakanam.
His major honours include:
National Film Award for Best Actor (2010) – Adaminte Makan Abu
Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor (2005) – Achanurangatha Veedu
Kerala State Film Award for Best Comedian (2013) – Ayalum Njanum Thammil
Kerala State Film Award for Best Story (2016) – Karutha Jooathan