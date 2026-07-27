Dhanush also mentioned that when his best films missed the National Award, no one spoke
Dhanush has responded to the backlash over Raayan winning the National Award for Best Tamil Film, acknowledging that other Tamil films released in 2024 may have been stronger contenders while pointing to the several occasions when his own acclaimed performances failed to receive the same recognition.
Speaking at a public event on Sunday, as quoted by Indian Express, the actor said, “I agree that films like Meiyazhagan and Maharaja were among the better films than Raayan last year.”
The actor then reflected on his own career and the performances that fans had expected to earn him a National Award. He mentioned Adhu Oru Kana Kaalam, Pudhupettai, 3, Mayakkam Enna, Maryan, Raanjhanaa, Vada Chennai and Karnan.
“You all told me I’d win again, but I didn’t,” he said.
Dhanush went on to compare the reaction to his Raayan win with the response to his previous losses.
“Today, nearly 90% of people are opposing my National Award. But when several of my films missed out on National Awards they truly deserved, not even 10% of people spoke about it.”
The debate surrounding Raayan's win emerged after the announcement of the 72nd National Film Awards. Several viewers questioned the film's victory in a year that saw the release of critically acclaimed Tamil films, including Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja and Gautham Vasudev Menon's Meiyazhagan. Supporters of Vikram also expressed disappointment that Thangalaan, in which the actor underwent significant physical and emotional transformation, did not receive recognition.
The discussion continued across social media platforms, with many arguing that Raayan was not the strongest film in the category.
Dhanush's comments also drew attention to several of his earlier performances that had been widely discussed as potential National Award contenders.
Vetrimaaran's Karnan, released in 2021, focused on a village's fight for access to a bus stop and the caste violence surrounding the conflict. The film won the National Award for Best Tamil Film at the 69th National Film Awards, although Dhanush did not win the Best Actor award.
In Maryan, directed by Bharat Bala and released in 2013, Dhanush played a diver trapped in the Sudanese desert. The same year, he made his Hindi film debut with Raanjhanaa. Both performances had led to expectations that he could receive National Award recognition.
Dhanush also defended the work that went into Raayan and urged audiences to view the award in a broader context.
“Some things do not happen even if you try. They happen naturally, and that is how this award has come to me,” he said.
He added that the team behind Raayan had made the film with sincerity.
“As a Tamilian, I have received these National Awards. Instead of tearing us down, encourage us.”
Directed by Dhanush, Raayan was a commercial success following its release in 2024. The controversy over its National Award win, particularly in the Best Tamil Film category, was fuelled by the strong competition that year, with Maharaja, Meiyazhagan and Thangalaan among the films that received significant attention from audiences and critics.