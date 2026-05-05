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Malayalam actor Santhosh K Nair dies in a road accident

His final film was in Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
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A familiar face in Malayalam cinema, Santhosh carved out a distinct space for himself over the years
A familiar face in Malayalam cinema, Santhosh carved out a distinct space for himself over the years

Malayalam actor Santhosh K Nair died on Tuesday morning after a road accident in Adoor, Kerala.

He was reportedly rushed to a private hospital following a collision between his car and a truck, but later suffered a heart attack and could not be revived. His wife, who was travelling with him at the time of the accident, is currently undergoing treatment.

A familiar face in Malayalam cinema, Santhosh carved out a distinct space for himself over the years, especially through his memorable villain and comedy roles. He made his debut in 1982 with Ithu Aarti Katha and went on to appear in over 100 films, while also maintaining an active presence on television.

His final appearance was in Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam (2026), directed by Krishnadas Murali. His sudden death marks a significant loss for the Malayalam film industry, leaving behind a body of work defined by range, versatility, and quiet impact.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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