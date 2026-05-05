Malayalam actor Santhosh K Nair dies in a road accident

His final film was in Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam
Malayalam actor Santhosh K Nair died on Tuesday morning after a road accident in Adoor, Kerala.
He was reportedly rushed to a private hospital following a collision between his car and a truck, but later suffered a heart attack and could not be revived. His wife, who was travelling with him at the time of the accident, is currently undergoing treatment.
A familiar face in Malayalam cinema, Santhosh carved out a distinct space for himself over the years, especially through his memorable villain and comedy roles. He made his debut in 1982 with Ithu Aarti Katha and went on to appear in over 100 films, while also maintaining an active presence on television.
His final appearance was in Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam (2026), directed by Krishnadas Murali. His sudden death marks a significant loss for the Malayalam film industry, leaving behind a body of work defined by range, versatility, and quiet impact.