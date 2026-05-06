Mohanlal mourns ‘good friend and brother’ Santhosh K Nayar after sudden death: 'He won everyone's love'

“I woke up to a very distressing piece of news this morning. My dear friend Santhosh… has passed away in a vehicle accident,” Mohanlal wrote. "Santosh was my junior in college. He has been a good friend and brother to me since that time. We have worked together in many films. He was a headstrong personality, a good-hearted person who won everyone's love. My heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of Santosh."