Mohanlal mourns ‘good friend and brother’ Santhosh K Nayar after sudden death: 'He won everyone's love'

Mohanlal and Santhosh had been friends since their college days
Malayalam cinema is in mourning after the sudden death of actor Santhosh K Nair, who was killed in a road accident on the MC Road in Adoor, Pathanamthitta, early Tuesday morning (May 5). Famous for his strong supporting roles and steady screen presence, Santhosh’s death has left the industry shocked and heartbroken.
Soon after the news broke, Mohanlal took to Facebook with an emotional tribute to his longtime friend and former college junior. The two had studied at Mahatma Gandhi College in Thiruvananthapuram, where Santhosh was Mohanlal’s junior, a bond that later carried into their film careers.
“I woke up to a very distressing piece of news this morning. My dear friend Santhosh… has passed away in a vehicle accident,” Mohanlal wrote. "Santosh was my junior in college. He has been a good friend and brother to me since that time. We have worked together in many films. He was a headstrong personality, a good-hearted person who won everyone's love. My heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of Santosh."
Santhosh is best remembered for his collaboration with Mohanlal in films like Irupatham Noottandu (1987), where he played Lawrence, the loyal aide to Sagar Alias Jacky, one of Mohanlal’s most iconic characters. Their on-screen pairing was widely appreciated, with audiences drawn to the easy chemistry between the two. He later reunited with Mohanlal in Chandrolsavam, continuing a screen relationship that mirrored their off-screen camaraderie.
Santhosh K Nair had a long and steady run in Malayalam cinema, spanning nearly four decades. He made his debut in 1982 with PG Viswambharan’s Ithu Njangalude Katha, and went on to build a filmography of over 100 movies, largely in supporting roles that became quietly memorable over time.
Over the years, he appeared in a string of well-known films including Ivide Thudangunnu (1984), April 18 (1984), Kothi Theerumvare (1985), Ithu Nalla Thamasha (1985), Yuvajanotsavam (1986), Nagarangalil Chennu Raparkam (1989), Peruvannapurathe Visheshangal (1989), Kadathanadan Ambadi (1990), Vishnulokam (1991), Oru Abhibhashakante Case Diary (1995), Crime File (1999), Runway (2004), Vettam (2004), Kochi Rajavu (2005), The Tiger (2005), Lion (2006), Kaaryasthan (2010), and Proprietors: Kammath & Kammath (2013), among several others. His most recent appearance was in Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam (2026).
According to PTI, the accident that claimed his life took place around 6:30 am when the car he was travelling in with his wife collided with a lorry. The impact left both of them injured, with Santhosh sustaining critical chest injuries after hitting the steering wheel. He later succumbed to those injuries. His wife is currently receiving treatment for rib fractures.