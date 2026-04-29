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Mohanlal marks 38 years of marriage with wife Suchitra in emotional post: 'Still feels like the beginning'

The actor posted a photograph of the couple together, posing near the Statue of Liberty

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Mohanlal with wife Suchitra
Mohanlal with wife Suchitra
Instagram / mohanlal

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal marked a special personal milestone on Tuesday as he celebrated his 38th wedding anniversary with wife Suchitra, sharing a warm, understated post that quickly caught fans’ attention.

The actor posted a photograph of the couple together, posing near the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island in New York Harbour.

“38 years later… and somehow, it still feels like the beginning,” he wrote on Instagram, keeping the message simple and reflective.

Mohanlal married Suchitra in 1988. She is the daughter of Tamil film producer K. Balaji. The couple has two children, Pranav and Vismaya, with Pranav also having made appearances in films, including an early role in Onnaman (2001).

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A career spanning decades

At 64, Mohanlal remains one of Indian cinema’s most prolific actors, with a career spanning over four decades and more than 400 films. Over the years, he has received several honours, including the Padma Shri (2001) and Padma Bhushan, and in 2009 became the first Indian actor to be awarded the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army.

Recent appearances and upcoming work

Mohanlal has also been in the spotlight for recent and upcoming projects. He was recently seen in Vrusshabha, a fantasy action film directed by Nanda Kishore.

His much-anticipated Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph, is also expected to release in May this year, continuing the popular crime thriller franchise.

During a recent visit to the US, Mohanlal also met EDM duo The Chainsmokers in Dallas, where the artists shared a photo with him on social media, calling him a “new friend” ahead of their show.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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