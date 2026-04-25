Fans stunned as The Chainsmokers meet Mohanlal before their show in Dallas
Dubai: Before The Chainsmokers even hit the stage in Dallas, they somehow managed to drop a different kind of headline altogether and it had nothing to do with lasers or beat drops.
Instead, it was a backstage moment that no one quite saw coming: a casual meet-and-greet with Malayalam cinema legend Mohanlal, which instantly turned into one of those “wait, this actually happened?” internet moments.
Chainsmokers are best known for shaping the modern EDM-pop wave global hits like #Selfie, Closer (featuring Halsey), Don’t Let Me Down” (featuring Daya), and Something Just Like This with Coldplay becoming festival staples and streaming giants.
On the other side of this unexpected meeting, Mohanlal stands as one of Indian cinema’s most enduring icons, with a career spanning decades and over 300 films. Known for his versatility, he has delivered landmark performances in films like Drishyam, Pulimurugan, Spadikam and Manichitrathazhu earning him National Awards and a deeply loyal global fanbase.
The Grammy-winning duo Alex Pall and Drew Taggart shared a photo with Mohanlal ahead of their Dallas show, captioning it simply, 'Made a new friend before our show in Dallas @mohanlal'.
The post immediately sparked widespread attention, with fans reacting to what many called an unexpected “cultural crossover”. Mohanlal, one of India’s most celebrated actors, was seen alongside the duo in a relaxed, casual frame that quickly circulated across social platforms.
According to multiple reports, the meeting took place shortly before The Chainsmokers’ scheduled performance in Dallas, where they were preparing for their live set.
The encounter was not part of any official collaboration or event announcement, but rather a brief, informal meeting backstage or in the vicinity of the venue.
The comments section soon filled with similar disbelief, with fans treating the image like a glitch in the entertainment matrix. Fans were quick to turn the moment into meme territory, flooding the post with reactions that captured just how unexpected the encounter felt.
One user said 'The crossover we didn’t see coming.' Another joked, 'What is happening We got this before GTA 6,'.