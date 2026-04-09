Kerala elections 2026: Mohanlal queues up like any voter as Mammootty and Prithviraj lead star turnout at polls

Mohanlal leads by example as Malayalam stars highlight civic duty at polls
Dubai: As Kerala headed to the polls for the 2026 Assembly elections, it wasn’t just political heavyweights drawing attention, some of Malayalam cinema’s biggest names turned up early, quietly making their voices count.
Among them, Mohanlal stood out for all the right reasons. The superstar was spotted waiting patiently in line at his polling booth, blending into the crowd and voting like any other citizen.
He even posted a picture of him with his inked finger, urging fans to exercise their civic duty. He cast his vote at Mudavanmugal LPS, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Thursday, April 9, 2026.
Joining him were fellow actors Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran seen with a black mask, who also cast their votes early in the day, urging people to step out and participate in what is being seen as a crucial electoral moment for the state.
With over 2.71 crore registered voters, Kerala’s 2026 Assembly elections are a significant political event, and the presence of these stars added both visibility and momentum to the voting process.
Their message was clear: Democracy works best when everyone shows up.