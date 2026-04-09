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Kerala elections 2026: Mohanlal queues up like any voter as Mammootty and Prithviraj lead star turnout at polls

Mohanlal leads by example as Malayalam stars highlight civic duty at polls

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Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Malayalam film superstar Mohanlal shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote during the Kerala Assembly election, at Mudavanmugal LPS, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Thursday, April 9, 2026
Malayalam film superstar Mohanlal shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote during the Kerala Assembly election, at Mudavanmugal LPS, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Thursday, April 9, 2026
IANS

Dubai: As Kerala headed to the polls for the 2026 Assembly elections, it wasn’t just political heavyweights drawing attention, some of Malayalam cinema’s biggest names turned up early, quietly making their voices count.

Among them, Mohanlal stood out for all the right reasons. The superstar was spotted waiting patiently in line at his polling booth, blending into the crowd and voting like any other citizen.

He even posted a picture of him with his inked finger, urging fans to exercise their civic duty. He cast his vote at Mudavanmugal LPS, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

Joining him were fellow actors Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran seen with a black mask, who also cast their votes early in the day, urging people to step out and participate in what is being seen as a crucial electoral moment for the state.

With over 2.71 crore registered voters, Kerala’s 2026 Assembly elections are a significant political event, and the presence of these stars added both visibility and momentum to the voting process.

Their message was clear: Democracy works best when everyone shows up.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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