Kerala went to the polls on April 9, 2026, in a high-stakes Assembly election that will shape the state’s political future. Over 2.7 crore voters across 140 constituencies are casting their ballots in a closely watched contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the United Democratic Front (UDF), and the BJP-led NDA. IANS
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First-time voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes during the Kerala Assembly election at a polling station in Cherurakkal LPS in Kazhakoottam constituency, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Thursday, April 9, 2026.
IANS
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Elderly women voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes during the Kerala Assembly election, in Idamalakkudi on Thursday, April 09, 2026.
IANS
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Voters wait in queues to cast their votes during the Kerala Assembly election at Jawahar Nagar LPS, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Thursday, April 9, 2026.
IANS
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The LDF is aiming for a rare third consecutive term, while the UDF is banking on anti-incumbency sentiment. Voting has been largely peaceful, with steady turnout reported across districts. The results, expected next month, will determine the next phase of governance in the southern state.
IANS
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Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cast his vote for the Kerala assembly elections, at RC Amala Basic UP School in Pinarayi, in Kannur on Thursday.
ANI
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Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan along with his wife and daughter shows their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes during the Kerala Assembly election, at a polling booth in Kochi on Thursday, April 9, 2026.
IANS
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Kerala BJP President and Nemom BJP-NDA candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote during the Kerala Assembly election at Jawahar Nagar LPS, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Thursday, April 9, 2026.
IANS
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Actor Mammootty arrives at a polling booth to cast his vote during the Kerala Assembly election, in Kochi on Thursday, April 09, 2026
IANS
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Malayalam film superstar Mohanlal shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote during the Kerala Assembly election, at Mudavanmugal LPS, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Thursday, April 9, 2026
IANS
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Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote during the Kerala Assembly election, at a polling booth in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, April 09, 2026.
IANS
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BJP candidate from Vattiyoorkavu constituency R Sreelekha greets voters during the Kerala Assembly election at Jawahar Nagar LPS, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Thursday, April 9, 2026.