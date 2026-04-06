‘We vote, we decide’: Kerala officials join Gen-Z music video to motivate young voters

Titled around the slogan “we vote, we decide”, the song highlights the power each voter holds in shaping government and policy. The video encourages first-time and young voters to embrace their civic responsibility and actively participate in the democratic process.

The 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled for a single phase on April 9, with vote counting on May 4. Around 27 million voters are expected to cast their ballots.

Major alliances contesting include the Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the United Democratic Front (UDF), led by the Indian National Congress, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), headed by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

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