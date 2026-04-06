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‘We vote, we decide’: Kerala officials join Gen-Z music video to motivate young voters

CEO and district officials promote 'we vote, we decide' message ahead of April 9 polls

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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‘We vote, we decide’: Kerala officials join Gen-Z music video to motivate young voters

Kerala’s electoral officers have taken an unusual but lively approach to encourage youth participation in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar and Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Anu Kumari starred in a vibrant Gen-Z themed music video designed to connect with young voters.

The video also features Assistant Collector Sivasakthivel IAS, Election Department Under Secretary Sarin SS KAS, and a team of local officials and volunteers.

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Empowering the youth

Titled around the slogan “we vote, we decide”, the song highlights the power each voter holds in shaping government and policy. The video encourages first-time and young voters to embrace their civic responsibility and actively participate in the democratic process.

Polls and political landscape

The 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled for a single phase on April 9, with vote counting on May 4. Around 27 million voters are expected to cast their ballots.

Major alliances contesting include the Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the United Democratic Front (UDF), led by the Indian National Congress, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), headed by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

With the creative outreach effort, election officials hope the video will energise young voters and boost turnout, making their voices heard in shaping Kerala’s next government.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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keralaKerala politics

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