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Kamal Haasan backs Pinarayi Vijayan ahead of polls, calls Kerala ‘my state’

Actor says emotional bond with Kerala remains despite ‘outsider’ tag

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Kamal Haasan and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Kamal Haasan and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Actor, producer and politician Kamal Haasan said he feels a deep connection with Kerala, even as some people see him as an outsider.

In a post on X, Haasan wished Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan success in the upcoming elections. “I wish Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan all the very best,” he wrote, expressing hope for his victory.

Haasan, who shares a long-standing friendship with Vijayan, said he considers Kerala as his own. “Keralam is also my Keralam,” he noted, adding that labels like ‘outsider’ do not change his emotional bond with the state.

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He urged people to reflect on the past decade before making their choice. “Those who have benefited from the state, including me, should think carefully and take the right decision,” he said.

Ending his message with a note of support, Haasan said he hoped Vijayan would win again, adding that such a result would also mean a win for Kerala.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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keralaindiaKerala politicsMalayalam cinema

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