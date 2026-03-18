Kamal Haasan backs Pinarayi Vijayan ahead of polls, calls Kerala ‘my state’

Actor says emotional bond with Kerala remains despite ‘outsider’ tag
Actor, producer and politician Kamal Haasan said he feels a deep connection with Kerala, even as some people see him as an outsider.
In a post on X, Haasan wished Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan success in the upcoming elections. “I wish Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan all the very best,” he wrote, expressing hope for his victory.
Haasan, who shares a long-standing friendship with Vijayan, said he considers Kerala as his own. “Keralam is also my Keralam,” he noted, adding that labels like ‘outsider’ do not change his emotional bond with the state.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
He urged people to reflect on the past decade before making their choice. “Those who have benefited from the state, including me, should think carefully and take the right decision,” he said.
Ending his message with a note of support, Haasan said he hoped Vijayan would win again, adding that such a result would also mean a win for Kerala.