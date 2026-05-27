ED searches former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan-linked premises after court setback

CPM calls the action politically motivated as investigators widen scrutiny
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at multiple locations across Kerala linked to former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his family members and associates as part of its probe into the controversial CMRL-Exalogic financial transactions case.
The coordinated searches began early in the morning, a day after the Kerala High Court declined to interfere with the ED investigation and allowed the agency to proceed with its probe into the alleged transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) and Exalogic Solutions, the IT firm owned by Vijayan’s daughter, Veena Vijayan.
ED teams conducted searches at around 10 locations, including the Vijayan family’s residence in Thiruvananthapuram, premises linked to CMRL, and locations associated with senior company officials. Searches were also carried out at premises linked to P.A. Mohammed Riyas, Kerala minister and Veena Vijayan’s husband.
Investigators are understood to be examining financial records, digital devices and transaction documents related to the alleged payments under scrutiny. The ED has already recorded the statement of Veena Vijayan, while indications are that investigators could also question Pinarayi Vijayan as the probe progresses.
The case centres on allegations that Exalogic Solutions received substantial payments from CMRL without rendering corresponding services. Earlier findings by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and observations during Income Tax proceedings had flagged the payments as suspicious and described them as “monthly retainers”.
On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court dismissed petitions filed by CMRL and some of its officials seeking to quash the ED investigation. The court observed that there were prima facie indications of money laundering, effectively clearing the way for the agency’s searches and further questioning.
The case relates to alleged financial transactions between mining company CMRL and Exalogic Solutions, an IT firm owned by Veena Vijayan, daughter of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Investigators are examining allegations that Exalogic received payments from CMRL without providing corresponding services in return.
Earlier findings by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and observations during Income Tax proceedings reportedly flagged the payments as suspicious and described them as “monthly retainers”.
The Enforcement Directorate is probing possible violations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), along with potential tax and foreign exchange violations.
The Kerala High Court on Tuesday declined to quash the ED probe, observing that there were prima facie indications of money laundering.
The development has sharply escalated the political temperature in Kerala, with the CPI(M) accusing the BJP-led Centre of misusing central agencies for political purposes.
CPI(M) General Secretary M.A. Baby strongly criticised the ED action, describing it as politically motivated and alleging that the Centre was targeting one of the party’s senior-most leaders in Kerala.
“The justification for this raid is the Kerala High Court order allowing the ED probe to continue. But Veena Vijayan had cooperated with the investigation and appeared before the concerned officials whenever summoned,” Baby said.
While distancing the party from the merits of the case itself, Baby also alleged that the Congress was joining hands with the BJP in politically targeting Vijayan.
The ED probe is also examining whether the transactions violated provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), in addition to possible tax and foreign exchange violations. More summons and questioning of key figures linked to the case are expected in the coming days.
The searches triggered protests by CPI(M) workers in parts of Kerala, including Kannur and Kozhikode, with party leaders holding consultations as tensions rose through the day.
- with inputs from IANS, ANI