Did ‘Dhurandhar’ reveal India's military secrets? Delhi High Court steps in

The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Deepak Kumar, a head constable with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), who claimed that certain scenes in the film revealed tactical procedures, intelligence methods and operational patterns that could compromise national security and endanger undercover personnel.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed that while the film may be fictional and made for entertainment, the concerns raised by a serving security force personnel could not be brushed aside.

The court directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) and the CBFC to treat the PIL itself as a representation and take an “appropriate decision” on the issues raised, including allegations that the film may have breached provisions of the Official Secrets Act.

The case now places one of the country’s most commercially successful film franchises at the centre of a growing debate over the line between cinematic realism and national security.

The petition also sought the framing of special guidelines for what it described as “Spy Protocol Movies” and requested a stay on the screening of the film.

The petitioner’s counsel told the court that a representation objecting to the film had already been submitted to the MIB and the CBFC on March 23 this year.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.