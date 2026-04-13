Mera Lyari: Pakistan’s response to India’s Dhurandhar, premiering in London

Sports drama counters negative portrayals of Lyari, highlighting hope and ambition
Dubai: After months of delays, ‘Mera Lyari’ is finally set for its global premiere, stepping into the spotlight as Pakistan’s response to India’s Dhurandhar films and their ‘negative’ portrayal of Karachi’s Lyari neighbourhood.
The sports drama will debut at the UK Asian Film Festival on May 2 at the British Film Institute (BFI) in London, before its release in Pakistan. Executive producer Ayesha Omar described the moment as one that brings “the spirit of Lyari to a global stage.”
At its heart, Mera Lyari tells the story of two young women determined to pursue their football dreams in a challenging environment, using sport as a pathway to hope and self-determination. The film presents Lyari through the lives of its girls, focusing on resilience, ambition and community spirit rather than violence.
Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar, who also plays a lead role in the film, shared her excitement on Instagram, saying: “Get ready to witness Lyari and its women, raw, real and unapologetically authentic, on the big screen.”
The cast includes Dananeer Mobeen, Samiya Mumtaz, Nayyar Ejaz, Paras Masroor, Adnan Shah Tipu and Shoaib Hassan, with model Trinette Lucas making her silver screen debut.
The narrative follows a disabled football coach (Omar) who returns to Lyari after years away to conduct trials for local girls. She meets Afsana (Mobeen), who defies her strict father, and Kushmala (Lucas), who is escaping a forced marriage. Together, they train in secret, aiming for a chance to compete at the national level.
Director Abu Aleeha has highlighted the film’s authenticity, noting that it was shot in Lyari with a predominantly local cast. “Eighty per cent of the cast, including supporting actors and even members of local football teams, are actual Lyari inhabitants,” he said.
The film has also drawn political and cultural attention, with Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon previously calling it a response to “negative propaganda” about Lyari in Indian cinema, particularly in contrast to Dhurandhar.
By shifting the narrative from crime and conflict to sport, talent and determination, Mera Lyari positions itself as both a cinematic story and a cultural statement, aiming to reshape how Karachi’s Lyari is seen on the global stage.