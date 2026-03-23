According to a report in FirstPost, even though the story unfolds in places like Lyari and Karachi, the production team recreated these environments using locations across India and Thailand. Filming took place over an extended schedule from mid-2024 to late 2025.

Dubai: Directed by Bollywood's man-of-the-moment Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh, with R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in the mix, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is undoubtedly one of Hindi cinema's biggest releases. And, the spy thriller about a secret Indian agent in neighbouring nation does a pretty slick job of passing off as Pakistan. It looks the part, but Just one catch: none of it was actually shot there.

What really worked for the first installment of Dhurandhar was that Ranveer Singh’s character, an undercover Indian spy operating in Pakistan, remained largely in the shadows. Bollywood resisted the urge to make the hero the center of everything, and even the propaganda—both anti-Pakistan and subtly pro-establishment—was muted. The second installment, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, takes a very different route. The film traces Ranveer Singh’s character from a would-be army officer, Jaskirat Singh, to a full-blown undercover operative. It is as explosive, indulgent, and overlong as the cuss words and pyrotechnics that go off every few minutes.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.