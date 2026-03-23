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Dhurandhar 2 filming locations revealed: Not Pakistan's Karachi or Lyari after all

Dhurandhar 2: Indian Locations Double as Pakistani Cities

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Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2
Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2

Dubai: Directed by Bollywood's man-of-the-moment Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh, with R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in the mix, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is undoubtedly one of Hindi cinema's biggest releases. And, the spy thriller about a secret Indian agent in neighbouring nation does a pretty slick job of passing off as Pakistan. It looks the part, but Just one catch: none of it was actually shot there.

Real shooting locations behind the film

According to a report in FirstPost, even though the story unfolds in places like Lyari and Karachi, the production team recreated these environments using locations across India and Thailand. Filming took place over an extended schedule from mid-2024 to late 2025.

Mumbai acted as the backbone of the production. Filmistan Studios was reportedly heavily used for controlled indoor shoots, while areas like Madh Island, Vile Parle, and the Dombivli-Mankoli bridge helped build the film’s gritty, urban aesthetic.

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The filmmakers didn’t limit themselves to one region. Punjab also features prominently, with scenes shot in Amritsar, Ludhiana’s Khera village, and Patiala’s Government Medical College. For visually striking landscapes, Ladakh and Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh were chosen, adding scale and contrast to the narrative.

To replicate Lyari’s dense, chaotic setting, parts of Bangkok were transformed to match the look and feel, highlighting the film’s detailed production design.

Here's what we thought of the movie, watched in India:

What really worked for the first installment of Dhurandhar was that Ranveer Singh’s character, an undercover Indian spy operating in Pakistan, remained largely in the shadows. Bollywood resisted the urge to make the hero the center of everything, and even the propaganda—both anti-Pakistan and subtly pro-establishment—was muted. The second installment, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, takes a very different route. The film traces Ranveer Singh’s character from a would-be army officer, Jaskirat Singh, to a full-blown undercover operative. It is as explosive, indulgent, and overlong as the cuss words and pyrotechnics that go off every few minutes.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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