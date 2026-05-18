CM Satheesan unveils welfare bonanza in first cabinet meeting
Dubai: Delivering on election promises within hours of assuming office, the maiden Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Monday announced a series of sweeping welfare measures, signalling the start of an assertive, people-centric governance model under the new Congress-led UDF government.
In a major announcement, the government declared free travel for women on KSRTC buses from June 15, fulfilling one of the key guarantees promised during the election campaign.
CM Satheesan also announced the creation of a dedicated department for the welfare of senior citizens, describing it as the first initiative of its kind in the country. Drawing inspiration from Japan’s elderly care system, he said a detailed study of the model would be undertaken within two months.
“A society is judged by how it treats its elderly. Kerala will soon become a model state in caring for senior citizens,” the Chief Minister said after the Cabinet meeting.
The government also moved swiftly to address long-pending demands of ASHA workers, approving a Rs 3,000 increase in their monthly honorarium, raising it to Rs 12,000. Retirement benefits for ASHA workers are expected to be announced within a month.
Anganwadi workers, catering staff, pre-primary teachers and ayahs were also granted a Rs 1,000 wage hike. The Chief Minister said additional benefits would be considered as the state’s financial position improves.
In a politically significant move, veteran former CPI(M) leader G. Sudhakaran, who was expelled from the party and later contested with UDF support, was appointed Pro-tem Speaker.
The MLAs’ swearing-in will be held on May 21, followed by the election of the Speaker on May 22. The Governor will address the Assembly on May 29.
The government also appointed senior advocate Jaiju Babu as Advocate General after the incumbent resigned, while T. Asaf Ali was named Director General of Prosecution.
With inputs from IANS