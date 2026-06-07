In a career lasting over three decades, Salim Kumar appeared in more than 300 films, establishing himself as one of the most beloved and versatile actors in Malayalam cinema. He began his career as a host on the comedy show Comicola before making his film debut in 1997 with Ishtamanu Nooru Vattam. His major breakthrough came with Thenkasipattanam in 2000, one of the highest-grossing releases of that year, alongside Dileep. The two went on to collaborate on numerous films including Meesa Madhavan and Ee Parakkum Thalika, cementing Salim's reputation as one of the finest comic actors in the industry.