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Malayalam actor Salim Kumar hospitalised, on ventilator support

National Award-winning Malayalam actor in Kochi ICU as condition turns serious

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IANS
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Actor Salim Kumar under expert medical supervision in Kochi hospital
Actor Salim Kumar under expert medical supervision in Kochi hospital

Popular Malayalam actor and National Award winner Salim Kumar has been admitted to Amrita Hospital in Kochi following health-related concerns.

The 56-year-old actor, who had been undergoing treatment for multiple health issues over the past few days, has been placed on ventilator support after doctors assessed his condition as serious.

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Specialist team monitoring health

A team of specialist doctors at the hospital is closely monitoring his condition and continuing treatment. However, hospital authorities and family members have not released detailed information on his current medical status.

History of liver-related illness

Salim Kumar has been dealing with liver-related health issues for several years. He had previously disclosed a diagnosis of liver cirrhosis, clarifying that it was not related to alcohol consumption but a hereditary condition.

He had also said that a family member suffered a similar illness despite no history of alcohol intake.

Emotional struggles and public disclosures

The actor has spoken in the past about the emotional challenges of living with a long-term illness, including periods of isolation and personal struggle.

Acclaimed career in Malayalam cinema

Known for his exceptional comic timing and natural acting style, Salim Kumar is one of Malayalam cinema’s most versatile performers.

He began his career in comedy roles before transitioning into serious character portrayals, earning critical acclaim across genres.

He won the National Film Award for Best Actor for Adaminte Makan Abu and has received several state and film honours for his contribution to cinema.

Public support and reactions

News of his hospitalisation has triggered an outpouring of concern from colleagues, fans and well-wishers, many of whom are wishing him a speedy recovery.

Related Topics:
kerala cinemaMalayalam cinema

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