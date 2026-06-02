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Malayalam star Jewel Mary shuts down cancer death rumours as funeral cards circulate: 'I am not dead yet'

The actress took to Instagram to reassure her fans and well-wishers

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
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She played the female lead opposite Malayalam Mammootty in back-to-back films Utopiayile Rajavu and Pathemari.
She played the female lead opposite Malayalam Mammootty in back-to-back films Utopiayile Rajavu and Pathemari.

Malayalam actor and television presenter Jewel Mary has responded after a wave of false reports online claimed she was critically ill, had lost her voice to cancer, and was nearing death.

The actor took to Instagram to set the record straight, sharing a selfie video from a treadmill workout and dismissing the rumours with humour and frustration.

“I am sharing this to make you aware of the truth regarding something that has come to my attention over the last two days. I am not dead, guys, I am not dead!” she said in the video.

According to Jewel, several online pages have been circulating misleading content suggesting she is bedridden and unable to move. Some posts even went as far as creating what she described as “funeral cards” bearing her name.

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“Over the past two days, some people have ‘killed’ me and even ‘printed my funeral cards,’ claiming that I have lost my voice, I am on my deathbed, and that I am unable to move. But let me tell you, I am not finished yet!” she said.

The actor believes the rumours stem from comments she made during a public appearance connected to the Kerala Can initiative in 2023, where she openly discussed her past battle with cancer. Those remarks, she said, are now being taken out of context and repackaged as current news.

Addressing those spreading the claims, Jewel added: “To the ‘online brothers’ who are preparing to ‘bury me’ by taking things I said back then and using misleading captions to imply that is my current state — the tea for my funeral isn’t ready to be served anywhere yet! I am not dead. I am right here, very much alive and happy. So, you can put that news to rest for the time being.”

She also revealed that concerned friends, fans and well-wishers had been contacting her after coming across the reports.

“Nothing happened; I am happy! So, you all stay happy too,” she said.

Her cancer journey

Jewel has previously spoken candidly about the health scare that changed her life. In an earlier conversation with Dhanya Varma, she recalled how what seemed like a minor issue eventually led to a cancer diagnosis.

“I went for a regular check-up one day. There were no other problems. When I coughed, a lot of phlegm would come out. I would always be clearing my throat. Since I am a presenter, I have to use my voice all the time. I thought that was the problem,” she said.

A scan was recommended, and the results immediately raised concerns.

“My legs started to get cold. Their faces started to change. Then they said they would do a biopsy. My leg wouldn’t move. They were frozen. I said no out of fear. They told me not to say that and that it had to be done.”

The waiting period that followed proved emotionally difficult. Doctors initially suspected cancer and ordered further testing before confirming the diagnosis.

“The doctor had hinted that it could be cancer. It would take 15 days for the biopsy results to come. Life slowed down. The doctor said that after the results came, we needed to confirm it once more. Another biopsy was done. All this time, I didn’t show any fear in front of my family. I stood strong in front of them. When the second result came, I knew I was in trouble.”

Jewel eventually underwent a seven-hour surgery and temporarily lost her voice during recovery. She also experienced weakness in her left hand and required physiotherapy and rehabilitation.

From television to films

Jewel first rose to fame as the co-host of the hit reality show D4 Dance, before transitioning into cinema. She played the female lead opposite Malayalam Mammootty in back-to-back films Utopiayile Rajavu and Pathemari. She later appeared in Ore Mukham, Thrissivaperoor KlipthamAnnadurai, Njan Marykutty, Maamanithan, Paappan, Kshanikam, Antony, and A Ranjith Cinema. Her most recent appearance was in Get-Set Baby.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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