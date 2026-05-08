Neetu Kapoor recalls brutal trolling for resuming work after Rishi Kapoor’s death: 'Had to numb my head to sleep'

She went on to describe how the situation escalated to a point where medical intervention became necessary for a brief period. “I needed to numb my head and go to sleep. I didn’t like myself. I called my doctor and asked for help," she explained. The doctor would come to their house at night, and requested the staff to keep a check on Neetu, too. "She used to tell my staff to keep a check on me. This happened for 10 days. And on 11th or 12th day, I called her and told her that ‘I am good and I can move on’.... But I needed to get out. I spoke to Karan (Karan Johar), and he asked me to get back to work,” added the actor.