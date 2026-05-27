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Karan Johar turns 54: Bollywood gathers for celebrations, from Kajol, Rani Mukerji to Kareena Kapoor Khan

The party was hosted by his close friend and designer Manish Malhotra

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
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From long-time collaborators to current stars, the gathering included Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal, among others.
From long-time collaborators to current stars, the gathering included Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal, among others.
AFP-JULIAN HAMILTON

Filmmaker Karan Johar marked his 54th birthday on May 25 and the celebrations were nothing less than a Dharma production. The glamorous celebration was hosted by close friend and designer Manish Malhotra.

From long-time collaborators to current stars, the gathering included Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal, among others.

Photos from the evening have now surfaced online, largely shared by Manish on Instagram Stories, offering a peek into the intimate yet star-studded affair.

In one frame, he posed with Kajol and Rani Mukerji, captioning it: “From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Now."

Another image featured Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan also made appearances in shared frames with Manish and Karan Johar, adding to the night’s celebrity quotient.

In another highlight, Manish referred to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as his “favourite couple” while posting a picture with the duo.

Separately, Manish also penned a heartfelt birthday note for Karan Johar, reflecting on their decades-long friendship, collaborations, and shared milestones—from films to fashion moments and red-carpet appearances.

Manish Malhotra’s birthday wish for Karan Johar

Manish Malhotra shared a video of KJo from the Met Gala and wrote on Instagram, “This video is about the Showstopper Appearance of Karan’s at TheMetGala 2026 but it’s also shows our friendship and also our comfort of working together for 30 years .. many super hit films, many meals and travel together and discussions of films and life and all the most important red carpet apperances .. candid, honest to each other is what we have been… Happy Birthday, dearest @karanjohar. I cherish our friendship, and we celebrate it every day. Lots and lots of love to you, and I wish you only the best, and you know that.”

The duo, who have been close friends for more than two decades, recently brought their trademark wit to Pitch To Get Rich, where Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra appeared as investors.

On the work front, Karan has been lining up a busy slate. His 2006 drama Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is being adapted into a long-form series, a format he says will allow its characters more breathing space than a feature film. He has also confirmed that Koffee with Karan will return with Season 9 later this year. Meanwhile, reports suggest he is gearing up to direct his eighth film, an ambitious family drama under Dharma Productions.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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