Karan Johar turns 54: Bollywood gathers for celebrations, from Kajol, Rani Mukerji to Kareena Kapoor Khan

Manish Malhotra shared a video of KJo from the Met Gala and wrote on Instagram, “This video is about the Showstopper Appearance of Karan’s at TheMetGala 2026 but it’s also shows our friendship and also our comfort of working together for 30 years .. many super hit films, many meals and travel together and discussions of films and life and all the most important red carpet apperances .. candid, honest to each other is what we have been… Happy Birthday, dearest @karanjohar. I cherish our friendship, and we celebrate it every day. Lots and lots of love to you, and I wish you only the best, and you know that.”