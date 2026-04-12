'Chand Mera Dil' title track release pushed after death of Asha Bosle

The title track of Chand Mera Dil was all set to release on April 13, Monday. However, in light of current circumstances and as Bhosle’s last rites are to take place in Mumbai on the day, the drop has been pushed to April 14.

In the statement, they said: “In honour of a legacy that has shaped generations, and with deep respect for the passing of the legendary Asha Bhosle, we are pushing the release of the Chand Mera Dil title track by a day. This decision has been made as a mark of heartfelt respect and remembrance for Asha Bhosle, whose lasting impact on music continues to inspire generations.”

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.