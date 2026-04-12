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'Chand Mera Dil' title track release pushed after death of Asha Bosle

The song was originally supposed to drop on April 13

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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'Chand Mera Dil' title track release pushed after death of Asha Bosle
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Bollywood mourns the legendary singer Asha Bhosle who died on April 12, with Karan Johar’s upcoming production Chand Mera Dil going so far as to push back a song release in honour of the icon.

The title track of Chand Mera Dil was all set to release on April 13, Monday. However, in light of current circumstances and as Bhosle’s last rites are to take place in Mumbai on the day, the drop has been pushed to April 14.

The song features Ananya Panday and Lakshya.

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News of the postponement came hours after Bhosle’s death was announced.

In the statement, they said: “In honour of a legacy that has shaped generations, and with deep respect for the passing of the legendary Asha Bhosle, we are pushing the release of the Chand Mera Dil title track by a day. This decision has been made as a mark of heartfelt respect and remembrance for Asha Bhosle, whose lasting impact on music continues to inspire generations.”

Bhosle died at age 92 after being admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday night, where she was admitted in critical condition with cardiac and respiratory issues.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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