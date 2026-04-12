'Chand Mera Dil' title track release pushed after death of Asha Bosle

The song was originally supposed to drop on April 13
Bollywood mourns the legendary singer Asha Bhosle who died on April 12, with Karan Johar’s upcoming production Chand Mera Dil going so far as to push back a song release in honour of the icon.
The title track of Chand Mera Dil was all set to release on April 13, Monday. However, in light of current circumstances and as Bhosle’s last rites are to take place in Mumbai on the day, the drop has been pushed to April 14.
The song features Ananya Panday and Lakshya.
News of the postponement came hours after Bhosle’s death was announced.
In the statement, they said: “In honour of a legacy that has shaped generations, and with deep respect for the passing of the legendary Asha Bhosle, we are pushing the release of the Chand Mera Dil title track by a day. This decision has been made as a mark of heartfelt respect and remembrance for Asha Bhosle, whose lasting impact on music continues to inspire generations.”
Bhosle died at age 92 after being admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday night, where she was admitted in critical condition with cardiac and respiratory issues.