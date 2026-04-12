‘Pillar of Indian cinema’: Shah Rukh Khan leads Bollywood farewell to Asha Bhosle after her death at 92

Tributes have been pouring in from across the world, reflecting the scale of her influence
Singer Asha Bhosle, one of the most celebrated and versatile voices in Indian music, died at the age of 92. Her career spanned several decades, during which she helped define the soundscape of Indian cinema with a vast and diverse body of work across genres, languages, and generations.
Tributes have been pouring in from across the world, reflecting the scale of her influence and the deep personal connections she formed within the film and music industry.
Among those paying tribute was actor Shah Rukh Khan, who shared a heartfelt message remembering the singer and her lasting impact on Indian cinema and on his own life:
“It’s truly sad to learn about Asha Tai’s passing… her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate world over for centuries to come. A talent that will outlive many, she always showered me with blessings and love and i will miss her. Rest in Peace Asha Tai… love you.”
Karan Johar, too, shared an emotional message: "To say we have lost a legend today would be an understatement. Asha ji was unlike any other, a voice that defined not only one generation but across a span of cinematic universe! I was and have been the massive fan of her voice, her art, her personality…Asha ji, your music will live on forever and we are blessed to experience the magic you have left behind forever! Rest in peace and power."
Jackie Shroff shared on social media, “Aaiee is too deeply embedded in me, I will never feel she is not around. Always Immortal for me.”
Anu Malik told Indian Express, “Shattered on hearing this news. Saddened beyond words. She sang the very first song of my life in the year 1977. I called her my mother. I lost my mother in the year 2021. Now I feel I have lost my other once again. A great artiste with a heart of pure gold. She sang all my earlier hit songs – from Sohni Mahiwal – Ek jaan hain hum to baazigar to so many films like Mard, Toofan. She could sing any song — Rock, pop, Indian classical, ghazals. You name it, she has sung all genres of music. Truly the end of an era.”
Singer Chinmayi Sripaada shared via X, “Can anything I say ever be good enough to describe her greatness? Is there anything at all that she couldn’t do? The true trailblazer – showed us all how it is done.”
Confirming her death, her son Anand Bhosle told reporters outside the hospital, “She passed away today. Those who wish to pay their last respects can visit her residence tomorrow at 11 am. The last rites will be performed tomorrow at 4 pm at Shivaji Park.”
Asha Bhosle died at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where she had been admitted on Saturday evening due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.