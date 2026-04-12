‘Pillar of Indian cinema’: Shah Rukh Khan leads Bollywood farewell to Asha Bhosle after her death at 92

Anu Malik told Indian Express, “Shattered on hearing this news. Saddened beyond words. She sang the very first song of my life in the year 1977. I called her my mother. I lost my mother in the year 2021. Now I feel I have lost my other once again. A great artiste with a heart of pure gold. She sang all my earlier hit songs – from Sohni Mahiwal – Ek jaan hain hum to baazigar to so many films like Mard, Toofan. She could sing any song — Rock, pop, Indian classical, ghazals. You name it, she has sung all genres of music. Truly the end of an era.”