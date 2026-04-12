Dubai restaurant Asha’s closes in tribute to Asha Bhosle after singer’s death at 92

Asha's has been a fixture of the city's restaurant scene since it first opened
Dubai: Asha's, the beloved Dubai restaurant founded by and named after the legendary singer Asha Bhosle, has temporarily closed its doors following her death on Sunday. Gulf News confirmed the closure after calling the restaurant directly, with staff indicating the decision was made out of respect for the iconic singer who inspired and fronted the brand for decades.
The closure is a quietly poignant moment for Dubai's dining community. Asha's has been a fixture of the city's restaurant scene since it first opened, built around the warmth, personality and culinary heritage of its founder. The restaurant became known not just for its food but for the spirit behind it, a living extension of a woman who brought the same generosity and vibrancy to everything she touched.
Asha Bhosle herself had a deep connection to the UAE and to Dubai in particular. As recently as late 2024, at the age of 91, she performed live in the city, captivating an audience that had grown up with her voice and never tired of it. That concert, which now feels like a farewell few knew they were witnessing, was a reminder of just how present and vital she remained until the very end.
The restaurant bears her name, carries her image and was built on her legacy. To remain open in the immediate hours after her passing would have felt wrong, and the decision to close reflects the genuine affection and grief felt by those who worked under the banner she created.
There is no confirmation yet on when the restaurant will reopen. For now, the doors are shut, the lights are dimmed, and Dubai pauses to mourn one of its most beloved adopted voices.