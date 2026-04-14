In a heartfelt tribute, Gorillaz honoured the late Asha Bhosle with a deeply personal note from Damon Albarn, reflecting on both admiration and memory. "Asha Boshle was someone I had admired from afar for many years, her voice was my gateway to the marvellous world of Bollywood. I met her twice in Mumbai and was entranced by her grace and poise at the age of 91. The memory of sitting cross-legged playing R. D. Burman’s harmonium while she sang will stay with me forever."