Screenshot storm shows how one error can overshadow intent in digital grief
Dubai: The death of Asha Bhosle on April 12, 2026, prompted an outpouring of tributes across India from politicians and industry veterans to a younger generation of actors eager to be seen marking the moment. But amid the grief, one post stood out and not in a way anyone intended.
Actor Athiya Shetty briefly shared a tribute featuring an image of Lata Mangeshkar instead of Asha Bhosle. The post was deleted quickly, but not before screenshots circulated widely, triggering criticism online.
On the surface, it looks like a straightforward mistake, the kind that can happen in a fast-moving, digital-first environment where tributes are often posted in haste.
But the reaction it sparked raises a more uncomfortable question: how much of celebrity mourning today is instinctive, and how much of it is performative?
In an era where public figures are expected to respond instantly to every major event, the pressure to post and post quickly often outweighs the need to get it right. And when that process is outsourced to PR teams or social media handlers, the margin for error only widens.
Because this wasn’t just about getting a photo wrong.
It was about recognition. About context. About knowing the difference between two of India’s most iconic voices — sisters, yes, but artists with distinctly different legacies.
The backlash, while harsh in parts, reflects a growing impatience with what many see as surface-level engagement. If the intent is genuine, the expectation is simple: pause, verify, and then speak.
At the same time, the speed at which the outrage escalated also says something about the current climate, where missteps, even minor ones, are amplified instantly and permanently.
Athiya Shetty did correct the post. But by then, the narrative had already moved on.
And that’s perhaps the larger takeaway. In today’s attention economy, it’s not just about saying the right thing, it’s about saying it right, the first time. Because once it’s out there, there’s very little room for correction. The moment passes. The screenshot doesn’t.
Also remember, this isn’t an isolated misstep. We’ve seen versions of this play out before.
Memorial tributes at major awards shows are routinely criticised for omissions, with this year’s Oscars “In Memoriam” once again sparking debate over who gets remembered and who doesn’t. On social media, the race to post first has also led to premature obituaries and poorly judged tributes that miss the tone of the moment.
Similar instances have drawn sharp criticism too. In October 2024, Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma faced backlash after his tribute to Ratan Tata ended with the phrase “Ok Tata Bye Bye” — a sign-off many found flippant and inappropriate in the context of national mourning.
The post was deleted, and an apology followed, but not before it became a talking point about tone, intent and judgment.
Placed in that context, Athiya Shetty’s post could well be an honest mistake. But it also reflects a broader pattern, one where public grief is often rushed, delegated and shaped by the need to be seen responding, sometimes at the cost of getting it right.
But remember, the vapid and acidic reactions it triggered deserves a pause too.
We’ve all made mistakes. We’ve all had moments we’d rather take back. Owning them, correcting them and moving on is part of that process. But the speed with which the conversation shifted from criticism to ridicule — reducing her to labels like 'clueless star-kid' and personal attacks says as much about the audience as it does about the error.
There is room to call out carelessness. There should be. But there should also be room for grace.