Dubai: The death of Asha Bhosle on April 12, 2026, prompted an outpouring of tributes across India from politicians and industry veterans to a younger generation of actors eager to be seen marking the moment. But amid the grief, one post stood out and not in a way anyone intended.

In an era where public figures are expected to respond instantly to every major event, the pressure to post and post quickly often outweighs the need to get it right. And when that process is outsourced to PR teams or social media handlers, the margin for error only widens.

We’ve all made mistakes. We’ve all had moments we’d rather take back. Owning them, correcting them and moving on is part of that process. But the speed with which the conversation shifted from criticism to ridicule — reducing her to labels like 'clueless star-kid' and personal attacks says as much about the audience as it does about the error.

Placed in that context, Athiya Shetty’s post could well be an honest mistake. But it also reflects a broader pattern, one where public grief is often rushed, delegated and shaped by the need to be seen responding, sometimes at the cost of getting it right.

Memorial tributes at major awards shows are routinely criticised for omissions, with this year’s Oscars “In Memoriam” once again sparking debate over who gets remembered and who doesn’t. On social media, the race to post first has also led to premature obituaries and poorly judged tributes that miss the tone of the moment.

And that’s perhaps the larger takeaway. In today’s attention economy, it’s not just about saying the right thing, it’s about saying it right, the first time. Because once it’s out there, there’s very little room for correction. The moment passes. The screenshot doesn’t.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.