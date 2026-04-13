GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Athiya Shetty’s mix-up in Asha Bhosle tribute ignites debate on performative celebrity grief and online outrage

Screenshot storm shows how one error can overshadow intent in digital grief

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Athiya Shetty mistakenly put Asha Bhosle's late sister Lata Mangeshkar, another beloved singing icon, in her tribute picture
Athiya Shetty mistakenly put Asha Bhosle's late sister Lata Mangeshkar, another beloved singing icon, in her tribute picture

Dubai: The death of Asha Bhosle on April 12, 2026, prompted an outpouring of tributes across India from politicians and industry veterans to a younger generation of actors eager to be seen marking the moment. But amid the grief, one post stood out and not in a way anyone intended.

Actor Athiya Shetty briefly shared a tribute featuring an image of Lata Mangeshkar instead of Asha Bhosle. The post was deleted quickly, but not before screenshots circulated widely, triggering criticism online.

On the surface, it looks like a straightforward mistake, the kind that can happen in a fast-moving, digital-first environment where tributes are often posted in haste.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

But the reaction it sparked raises a more uncomfortable question: how much of celebrity mourning today is instinctive, and how much of it is performative?

In an era where public figures are expected to respond instantly to every major event, the pressure to post and post quickly often outweighs the need to get it right. And when that process is outsourced to PR teams or social media handlers, the margin for error only widens.

Because this wasn’t just about getting a photo wrong.

It was about recognition. About context. About knowing the difference between two of India’s most iconic voices — sisters, yes, but artists with distinctly different legacies.

The backlash, while harsh in parts, reflects a growing impatience with what many see as surface-level engagement. If the intent is genuine, the expectation is simple: pause, verify, and then speak.

At the same time, the speed at which the outrage escalated also says something about the current climate, where missteps, even minor ones, are amplified instantly and permanently.

Athiya Shetty did correct the post. But by then, the narrative had already moved on.

And that’s perhaps the larger takeaway. In today’s attention economy, it’s not just about saying the right thing, it’s about saying it right, the first time. Because once it’s out there, there’s very little room for correction. The moment passes. The screenshot doesn’t.

Also remember, this isn’t an isolated misstep. We’ve seen versions of this play out before.

Memorial tributes at major awards shows are routinely criticised for omissions, with this year’s Oscars “In Memoriam” once again sparking debate over who gets remembered and who doesn’t. On social media, the race to post first has also led to premature obituaries and poorly judged tributes that miss the tone of the moment.

Similar instances have drawn sharp criticism too. In October 2024, Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma faced backlash after his tribute to Ratan Tata ended with the phrase “Ok Tata Bye Bye” — a sign-off many found flippant and inappropriate in the context of national mourning.

The post was deleted, and an apology followed, but not before it became a talking point about tone, intent and judgment.

Placed in that context, Athiya Shetty’s post could well be an honest mistake. But it also reflects a broader pattern, one where public grief is often rushed, delegated and shaped by the need to be seen responding, sometimes at the cost of getting it right.

But remember, the vapid and acidic reactions it triggered deserves a pause too.

We’ve all made mistakes. We’ve all had moments we’d rather take back. Owning them, correcting them and moving on is part of that process. But the speed with which the conversation shifted from criticism to ridicule — reducing her to labels like 'clueless star-kid' and personal attacks says as much about the audience as it does about the error.

There is room to call out carelessness. There should be. But there should also be room for grace.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
bollywoodcontroversyBollywood iconsindiaMusic

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

'Chand Mera Dil' song release pushed

'Chand Mera Dil' song release pushed

1m read
Bollywood playback singer Asha Bhosle died today, April 12.

Dubai restaurant Asha's temporarily closes for one day

1m read
Asha Bhosle died at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where she had been admitted on Saturday evening due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

Tributes pour in as Asha Bhosle dies at 92

3m read
As the legendary singer Asha Bhosle turned 88 on September 8, several actors from Bollywood took to their social media handles to share heartfelt birthday greetings for their beloved 'Tai'

Asha Bhosle dies at 92: Look back on her iconic career

5m read