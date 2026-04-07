Dubai: When Alia Bhatt took on hosting duties at a recent Bollywood awards night in Mumbai, it should have been a mic-drop moment ideally. A mainstream Bollywood A-lister and a woman commanding the stage solo? That’s not just rare, it’s refreshing. Such privileges are often bestowed to male superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor or movie mogul Karan Johar.

Because while it’s tempting to pull the gender card, especially in an industry where male stars like Shah Rukh Khan have historically dominated hosting gigs, this isn’t about bias. In fact, if anything, Bhatt walking on that stage as a female host was quietly impressive. It signalled a shift.

Because if there’s one thing social media loves more than a performance, it’s tearing one apart. And maybe, just maybe, we should be asking for better writing, sharper formats, and more support for hosts, instead of turning every misstep into a viral spectacle.

But Bhatt isn’t alone in this. I have witnessed and covered more than a dozen Bollywood award ceremonies. The hosting, often by charismatic stars, aren't particularly compelling. The sarcastic jokes are dished out the B-listers who cannot retaliate, while A-listers are treated with kid gloves when it comes to throwing shade.

Stand-up comedy and award show hosting may look similar on paper, but they operate on entirely different frequencies. One thrives on tight writing and controlled environments; the other demands spontaneity, crowd work, timing, and the ability to read a room full of celebrities who may or may not be in the mood to laugh. It’s not easy. And it showed.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.