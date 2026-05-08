How Shah Rukh Khan convinced Saif Ali Khan for Netflix’s Kartavya: ‘I’ve had a lovely, long association with him'

Saif also shared that Shah Rukh deliberately stayed away from the shoot
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is stepping back into the crime-thriller space with Kartavya, a tense new drama heading to Netflix later this month. The newly released trailer hints at a story packed with political pressure, personal fallout and dangerous secrets, with Saif leading a cast that includes Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain and Manish Chaudhari.
Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the project reunites Saif with Shah Rukh Khan, with producers Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan championing the film.
Speaking during a media interaction, Saif opened up about his long professional equation with Shah Rukh, whom he famously shared screen space with in Kal Ho Naa Ho, as well as had co-hosted several award shows including the popular Temptations.
The actor revealed that Shah Rukh personally approached him about Kartavya, encouraging him to hear the script. Saif said he was immediately drawn in after meeting director Pulkit and going through the narration process.
“I’ve had a lovely and long association with Shah Rukh. He’s someone I look up to in many ways,” Saif said, adding that Shah Rukh later watched the completed film and was “very happy with it.”
Saif also shared that Shah Rukh deliberately stayed away from the shoot to give the director full creative freedom.
“I didn’t meet him on set because he’s one of those producers who believes the director should be free to make the film they want,” he explained.
In the film, Saif plays Pawan, a police officer whose life spirals after a journalist is shot while under his protection. It begins as a desperate hunt for the attacker and soon turns into something far more dangerous, exposing a web of corruption, power and personal betrayal.
As pressure mounts from both the public and his superiors, Pawan’s personal life also begins to crack. A conflict involving his brother places his family directly in the line of danger, forcing him to choose between duty and survival.
Alongside Saif, the film stars Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain and Manish Chaudhari in pivotal roles. Written and directed by Pulkit, Kartavya is set for a global premiere on Netflix on May 15, 2026.
Apart from his streaming projects, Saif is also set to return to theatres with Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan. The upcoming film will also star Akshay Kumar, marking another major collaboration for the actor.