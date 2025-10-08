Saif Ali Khan reveals Kareena Kapoor's tricky 'interviews, tests' before marriage: 'What is your view on love?'

And if you thought his life was all romance and strolls in Ladakh, think again. Saif recounted a terrifying stabbing incident at his home earlier this year: “I barged into Jeh’s room, and in the dark, I saw this guy standing over his bed with a knife. I jumped on him and we started fighting. And then, he went mad. He had these two knives, and he just started slashing all over me. Taimur looked at me upstairs, and he said, ‘Oh, my God! Are you going to die?’ And I said, no, I don’t think so. But I’ve got a pain in the back. I’m not going to die, I’m fine.”