Saif Ali Khan reveals Kareena Kapoor's tricky 'interviews, tests' before marriage: 'What is your view on love?'

The couple tied the knot in 2012 and have two children
Love wasn’t exactly a walk in the park for Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. The Bollywood power couple first crossed paths in 2007 on the set of Tashan, both fresh off ended relationships—Saif from his marriage with Amrita Singh and Kareena from a breakup with Shahid Kapoor. But their dreamy romance didn’t kick off without a few trials.
On the talk show Two Much, Saif recalled the early dating days. “When I went to Ladakh, we used to go for these long walks, and she would ask me a lot of questions, which were kind of a test meets interview. Like, what is your view on love? This kind of went on for a while. It was very old-fashioned.”
He also got nostalgic about his father’s advice on handling arguments. “I just think about playing cricket or something during the argument. I don’t say anything,” Saif shared, referencing how his dad, Sharmila Tagore’s husband, used to cope.
And if you thought his life was all romance and strolls in Ladakh, think again. Saif recounted a terrifying stabbing incident at his home earlier this year: “I barged into Jeh’s room, and in the dark, I saw this guy standing over his bed with a knife. I jumped on him and we started fighting. And then, he went mad. He had these two knives, and he just started slashing all over me. Taimur looked at me upstairs, and he said, ‘Oh, my God! Are you going to die?’ And I said, no, I don’t think so. But I’ve got a pain in the back. I’m not going to die, I’m fine.”
Despite the ups and downs, Saif and Kareena tied the knot in 2012 and have been going strong for 13 years, raising their two children while proving that love—and a little old-fashioned testing—is totally worth it.
