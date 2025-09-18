GOLD/FOREX
Kareena Kapoor’s son is obsessed with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Bollywood actress reveals her elder son Taimur is passionate about cricket

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
India’s captain Rohit Sharma (right) and Virat Kohli pose with the T20 World Cup in Barbados on June 29, 2024.
India’s captain Rohit Sharma (right) and Virat Kohli pose with the T20 World Cup in Barbados on June 29, 2024.
ANI

Dubai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently revealed that her elder son, Taimur, is completely obsessed with cricket. Appearing on an upcoming episode of her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan’s new talk show All About Her, the Bollywood star shared a lighthearted moment about her son’s cricket craze.

“The only thing he keeps asking me is, ‘Are you friends with Rohit Sharma? Are you friends with Virat Kohli? Can you message them and ask for their bat?’” Kareena recalled with a laugh. “I’m like, ‘No, I can’t! I don’t know them well enough to message them.’”

In a promo of the show posted on Soha’s social media, Kareena also reflected on her approach to parenting. She emphasised the importance of flexibility and evolving with the times rather than sticking to outdated methods. “I’m just going with the flow,” she said, acknowledging the unique challenges of raising children in today’s digital and celebrity-driven environment.

Taimur’s interest in cricket comes as no surprise, given his family legacy. He is the grandson of Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, one of India’s greatest cricket captains, who led the Indian team at the young age of 21.

Last year, a video of 8-year-old Taimur training at a cricket academy went viral. It was later revealed that he was receiving coaching at the ICM Cricket Academy in London. The academy even shared photos of Taimur practicing, as well as a video featuring his father, actor Saif Ali Khan, talking about their family’s cricket heritage.

In the video, Saif explains the concept of counties to Taimur: “Counties are like clubs — Sussex, Worcestershire. Your great-grandfather played for Worcestershire, and your grandfather captained Sussex,” he says. As Taimur listens intently, even the coach seems impressed and asks, “Is that right?” to which Saif nods with a smile.

Another viral clip shows Taimur attempting to bowl out his father with a yorker, capturing the hearts of cricket fans and social media users alike.

Jai Rai
Jai Rai
