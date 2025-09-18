Kareena Kapoor’s son is obsessed with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

In the video, Saif explains the concept of counties to Taimur: “Counties are like clubs — Sussex, Worcestershire. Your great-grandfather played for Worcestershire, and your grandfather captained Sussex,” he says. As Taimur listens intently, even the coach seems impressed and asks, “Is that right?” to which Saif nods with a smile.

Last year, a video of 8-year-old Taimur training at a cricket academy went viral. It was later revealed that he was receiving coaching at the ICM Cricket Academy in London. The academy even shared photos of Taimur practicing, as well as a video featuring his father, actor Saif Ali Khan, talking about their family’s cricket heritage.

In a promo of the show posted on Soha’s social media, Kareena also reflected on her approach to parenting. She emphasised the importance of flexibility and evolving with the times rather than sticking to outdated methods. “I’m just going with the flow,” she said, acknowledging the unique challenges of raising children in today’s digital and celebrity-driven environment.

“The only thing he keeps asking me is, ‘Are you friends with Rohit Sharma? Are you friends with Virat Kohli ? Can you message them and ask for their bat?’” Kareena recalled with a laugh. “I’m like, ‘No, I can’t! I don’t know them well enough to message them.’”

