'What kind of woman is this?' Sunjay Kapur's sister blames Priya Sachdev for Karisma Kapoor divorce

When asked about the issues in Sunjay and Karisma’s marriage, Mandhira said, “There was a lot of stuff that happened that was not nice. My father wanted them to work on it. Our family listened and communicated. And Sanjay was going back and forth. He was working on getting things together. They had a second kid. I mean that doesn’t happen out of thin air, it happens when you’re working on a marriage. Had he been left alone, it would have worked out.”