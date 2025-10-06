GOLD/FOREX
'What kind of woman is this?' Sunjay Kapur's sister blames Priya Sachdev for Karisma Kapoor divorce

Mandhira Kapur Smith said that the couple were working on it after son Kiaan was born

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Karisma Kapoor and her late ex-husband Sunjay Kapur.
Family feuds, Rs 30,000 crore inheritance battles, and old flames resurfacing—Sunjay Kapur’s legacy has been anything but quiet. In a recent conversation, Mandhira Kapur Smith, sister of the late businessman, didn’t hold back in blaming Sunjay’s widow Priya Sachdev for allegedly sabotaging his marriage with Karisma Kapoor.

Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, Mandhira claimed, “Yes, she used to message him constantly when he was with Lolo and I know this for a fact. It is as simple as men are men. He was in a marriage, working on it, trying to fix it. He was not in a most stable place to say, ‘Hey, I’m not interested.’”

Mandhira didn’t stop there, questioning Priya’s morality: “But you, as a woman, when someone has had a child and another child, you have also just gotten divorced. You know how painful it is when you are with a child. How and why would you come and break another family? What kind of upbringing is this? What kind of woman is that? Are we saying today in society that it is okay?”

When asked about the issues in Sunjay and Karisma’s marriage, Mandhira said, “There was a lot of stuff that happened that was not nice. My father wanted them to work on it. Our family listened and communicated. And Sanjay was going back and forth. He was working on getting things together. They had a second kid. I mean that doesn’t happen out of thin air, it happens when you’re working on a marriage. Had he been left alone, it would have worked out.”

She added, “She [Karisma] had gone back to Mumbai for a certain period. She wasn’t happy, but he was working on it. We were all in talks. I know it takes two to clap, but as women, we know a man’s weaker and a woman is always stronger.”

Meanwhile, Priya has defended her side, sharing that she and Sunjay first became friends during his commute between Delhi and Mumbai and later married after his divorce from Karisma. “Sunjay’s previous marriage was not a conventional marriage. He had two beautiful children from that marriage. We love them dearly and today we are one beautiful blended family.”

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
