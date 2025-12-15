Heart-led matches that transform lives, with celebrity Indian matchmaker Priya Shah

You recently completed 25 years in Dubai and received two Dubai Government awards. What do these milestones mean to you?

These milestones are deeply personal to me. Dubai has truly become my second home, and for 25 years I have walked alongside some of the most respected Indian families here. Being honoured twice by the Dubai Government is not just recognition of my work but a validation of the values I practise every day - confidentiality, dignity and sincere involvement in every match.

My clients trust me with their children’s futures, and these awards strengthen my commitment to serve the community with even greater dedication.

You are known for creating “arranged love marriages.” How do you balance intuition, culture and modern matchmaking tools?

My approach blends tradition with modernity. I truly believe that an arranged marriage should feel like a love marriage, which is why I invest so much time personally understanding each individual and their family. My intuition plays a major role, but so does global matchmaking intelligence that helps me curate highly compatible profiles. We now use AI-enhanced tools, but the core remains human insight , reading personality, values, and long-term compatibility in a way technology alone cannot. That balance is what brings long-lasting relationships.

What makes your Dubai branch so sought after among HNIs, CEOs, business families and professionals in the UAE?