Heart-led matches that transform lives, with celebrity Indian matchmaker Priya Shah

Indian matchmaker reflects on 25 years shaping Dubai’s elite matrimonial landscape
These milestones are deeply personal to me. Dubai has truly become my second home, and for 25 years I have walked alongside some of the most respected Indian families here. Being honoured twice by the Dubai Government is not just recognition of my work but a validation of the values I practise every day - confidentiality, dignity and sincere involvement in every match.
My clients trust me with their children’s futures, and these awards strengthen my commitment to serve the community with even greater dedication.
My approach blends tradition with modernity. I truly believe that an arranged marriage should feel like a love marriage, which is why I invest so much time personally understanding each individual and their family. My intuition plays a major role, but so does global matchmaking intelligence that helps me curate highly compatible profiles. We now use AI-enhanced tools, but the core remains human insight , reading personality, values, and long-term compatibility in a way technology alone cannot. That balance is what brings long-lasting relationships.
Over the years, Dubai has become a hub for elite Indian residents who value privacy and high-standard services. What sets us apart is the personal, one-to-one attention we provide. Every match is personally evaluated, every family is counselled with care, and confidentiality is absolute. We specialise in exclusive proposals for business families, NRIs, CEOs and global professionals who expect a refined, discreet and trustworthy matchmaking experience. With no other personal matchmaker offering this level of involvement in the UAE, families often approach me as their first and only choice.
Matchmaking has transformed significantly. Earlier, the process was traditional and limited in reach. Today, families are more global, more educated and more conscious of emotional compatibility. This evolution encouraged me to pioneer one-to-one family meetings and profile grooming while integrating modern tools such as AI. Yet, what drives me is unchanged, the desire to strengthen Indian families worldwide with empathy, cultural wisdom and absolute respect for privacy. Seeing couples happy and families satisfied remains the greatest reward of my work.
You will be meeting families in Dubai from December 26 to January 4. What can clients expect during a personal consultation?
During these sessions, I speak in depth with parents and individuals to understand their aspirations, values and family expectations. We review curated profiles, discuss compatibility insights and map the next steps together. My goal is always to ensure the process feels smooth, dignified and personalised. I have served the Dubai community for 25 years, and the trust families place in me motivates me to continue offering the highest standard of matchmaking support.
Meet Priya Shah in Dubai from December 26 to January 4 for one-to-one consultations tailored to your family’s aspirations.
Call / WhatsApp / BOTIM: +91 98338 57280
Website: www. priyashahthematchmakerdubai.com
Book early to secure your appointment
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox