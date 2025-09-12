Business mogul Sunjay Kapur's untimely death has triggered a legal war fit for prime time
Dubai: Let’s be honest — few things are messier than a celebrity divorce. Add a billionaire industrialist, a Bollywood actress, a glamorous second wife, and a disputed Rs300 billion estate into the mix, and you’ve got yourself a real-life potboiler that even Karan Johar would struggle to script.
Enter the late Sunjay Kapur — Delhi's polo-loving, luxury car-driving, boardroom-hopping mogul — whose untimely death has triggered a legal war fit for prime time. His children with actress Karisma Kapoor — Samaira and Kiaan — are now dragging their stepmother Priya Sachdev Kapur to court, alleging she forged their father’s will.
Yes, you read that right. Forged. As in: “this is not his signature” drama. Let that sink in.
Now, Karisma herself is keeping a dignified distance (read: smart legal move), but the word on the street is that she's playing the puppeteer. You think two minor kids hire top lawyers and file a suit in Delhi High Court without mummy dearest in the loop?
And before you ask, yes — this is the same Sunjay Kapur whose divorce from Karisma back in 2016 was front-page fodder. We’re talking full-blown accusations: emotional neglect, nasty WhatsApp messages, custody showdowns. It was less "conscious uncoupling" and more "who gets the family silver."
Now, Priya — Sunjay’s second wife and a former New York socialite — finds herself cast in the role of antagonist in this unfolding saga.
The update, dated March 21, 2025, comes just weeks before Sunjay’s sudden death on a Windsor polo field. The reported cause? A bee sting. But questions linger.
Even Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, is calling for a UK investigation, raising the possibility of foul play and coercion.Honestly, it’s like Knives Out: The Delhi Edition — just with more Gucci belts and boardroom shares.
Let’s not forget: Sunjay was the sole beneficiary of the RK Family Trust, which controls Sona Comstar, a Rs310 billion auto parts company.
So this isn’t just a family drama. It’s a full-blown corporate soap opera. Priya is now a non-executive director on the board. Her six-year-old son inherits a share. And Karisma’s kids? Allegedly left in the cold — unless this lawsuit flips the script.
And look, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen love crash into legacy. From Saif-Amrita’s expensive uncoupling to Hrithik-Sussanne’s painfully polite split, Bollywood divorces are never cheap.
But this one? It’s setting a whole new benchmark. So, what’s the takeaway? Simple. When Bollywood marries business, the wedding may be beautiful — but the divorce and inheritance pie-sharing? That’s where the real action begins.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox