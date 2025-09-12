GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Karisma Kapoor, Priya Sachdev, and murky inheritance battle over Sunjay Kapur’s Rs300 billion legacy

Business mogul Sunjay Kapur's untimely death has triggered a legal war fit for prime time

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Karisma Kapoor and her late ex-husband Sunjay Kapur.
Karisma Kapoor and her late ex-husband Sunjay Kapur.
AP

Dubai: Let’s be honest — few things are messier than a celebrity divorce. Add a billionaire industrialist, a Bollywood actress, a glamorous second wife, and a disputed Rs300 billion estate into the mix, and you’ve got yourself a real-life potboiler that even Karan Johar would struggle to script.

Enter the late Sunjay Kapur — Delhi's polo-loving, luxury car-driving, boardroom-hopping mogul — whose untimely death has triggered a legal war fit for prime time. His children with actress Karisma Kapoor — Samaira and Kiaan — are now dragging their stepmother Priya Sachdev Kapur to court, alleging she forged their father’s will.

Yes, you read that right. Forged. As in: “this is not his signature” drama. Let that sink in.

Now, Karisma herself is keeping a dignified distance (read: smart legal move), but the word on the street is that she's playing the puppeteer. You think two minor kids hire top lawyers and file a suit in Delhi High Court without mummy dearest in the loop?

And before you ask, yes — this is the same Sunjay Kapur whose divorce from Karisma back in 2016 was front-page fodder. We’re talking full-blown accusations: emotional neglect, nasty WhatsApp messages, custody showdowns. It was less "conscious uncoupling" and more "who gets the family silver."

Now, Priya — Sunjay’s second wife and a former New York socialite — finds herself cast in the role of antagonist in this unfolding saga.

The update, dated March 21, 2025, comes just weeks before Sunjay’s sudden death on a Windsor polo field. The reported cause? A bee sting. But questions linger.

Even Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, is calling for a UK investigation, raising the possibility of foul play and coercion.Honestly, it’s like Knives Out: The Delhi Edition — just with more Gucci belts and boardroom shares.

Let’s not forget: Sunjay was the sole beneficiary of the RK Family Trust, which controls Sona Comstar, a Rs310 billion auto parts company.

So this isn’t just a family drama. It’s a full-blown corporate soap opera. Priya is now a non-executive director on the board. Her six-year-old son inherits a share. And Karisma’s kids? Allegedly left in the cold — unless this lawsuit flips the script.

And look, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen love crash into legacy. From Saif-Amrita’s expensive uncoupling to Hrithik-Sussanne’s painfully polite split, Bollywood divorces are never cheap.

But this one? It’s setting a whole new benchmark. So, what’s the takeaway? Simple. When Bollywood marries business, the wedding may be beautiful — but the divorce and inheritance pie-sharing? That’s where the real action begins.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
bollywood

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

No stake in ₹300bn empire: Karisma stays away from Sunjay Kapur property dispute

Karisma Kapoor’s kids fight stepmom in ₹300b estate row

3m read
No stake in ₹300bn empire: Karisma stays away from Sunjay Kapur property dispute

Inside Sunjay Kapur’s ₹300b legacy for Karisma’s kids

2m read
Karisma Kapoor in Fiza

Karisma Kapoor isn’t eyeing Sunjay Kapur’s billions

3m read
Karisma Kapoor, the ex-wife of Sanjay Kapur and Bollywood actress who is one of the major players in this inheritance battle

Meet 3 women fighting for Kapur's Rs300 billion empire

4m read