GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
BollyWood

Inside Sunjay Kapur’s ₹300b estate battle: How Karisma Kapoor’s children are challenging their stepmother in court

Siblings sue stepmother Priya Sachdev Kapur, alleging she forged their father’s will

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
No stake in ₹300bn empire: Karisma stays away from Sunjay Kapur property dispute
No stake in ₹300bn empire: Karisma stays away from Sunjay Kapur property dispute
Instagram

In a fresh development in the battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s estimate ₹300 billion estate, his two children with Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor — Samaira and Kiaan — have approached the Delhi High Court seeking their rightful share, according to media reports.

Allegations of forged will

The siblings have filed a civil suit alleging that their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur, attempted to forge their father’s will to gain control of his assets.

Through their mother Karisma, acting as legal guardian, the children have sought partition of the estate, rendition of accounts, and a permanent injunction against the defendants.

Reports said the children claimed they had no full knowledge of Sunjay Kapur’s assets at the time of his death. They accused Priya of concealing details and later presenting a document dated March 21, 2025, as a will — a move they allege is fabricated and invalid.

Legal parties involved

According to filings, the first and second defendants are Priya Kapur and her minor son with Sunjay, who live at the family farmhouse in Rajokri. The third defendant is Sunjay Kapur’s mother, while the fourth is a woman claiming to be executor of the contested will.

The children contend that their late father had assured them of financial security, initiated business ventures in their names, and designated them beneficiaries of the RK Family Trust.

Dispute intensifies after Sunjay Kapur’s death

Sunjay Kapur died suddenly on June 12, 2025, while playing polo in Windsor, UK. Media reports noted that Samaira and Kiaan performed his last rites, with Kiaan lighting the funeral pyre in Delhi on June 19.

Tensions escalated soon after, with allegations that Priya began restricting access to trust-related documents. The children further allege they were asked to sign legal papers linked to Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. (Sona Comstar) without full transparency.

Earlier reports of family rift

Dainik Jagran had earlier reported that Karisma may be considering legal options regarding her children’s share in Sunjay’s estate. Meanwhile, another twist emerged when Safira, Priya’s daughter from a previous marriage, reportedly dropped her surname ‘Chatwal’ and adopted ‘Kapur’ — a move insiders believe could be aimed at strengthening her inheritance claim.

What Samaira and Kiaan inherit

Despite the acrimonious 2016 divorce between Karisma and Sunjay, family insiders told media outlets that Sunjay had secured financial provisions for his children:

  • Each allotted bonds worth ₹0.14 billion ($1.68 million)

  • A monthly income of ₹1 million ($12,000) each

  • Karisma given ownership of a family property once held by Sunjay’s father, Dr Surinder Kapur

According to media reports, sources clarified that Karisma Kapoor is not pursuing any claim over the larger ₹300 billion ($3.6 billion) estate.

Who controls the empire now?

Sunjay Kapur was the sole beneficiary of the RK Family Trust, which controls Sona Comstar, a ₹310 billion ($3.7 billion) auto components manufacturer. Following his death:

  • Priya Sachdev Kapur manages the trust’s interests

  • She is legal guardian of their six-year-old son Azarius, who inherits a share

  • Priya was appointed non-executive director of Sona Comstar’s board in July

Family tensions and allegations

Media reports noted that Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, has challenged Priya’s growing influence, alleging she was pressured into signing documents and sidelined during the mourning period. She has also questioned the official account of her son’s death, hinting at the possibility of a broader transnational conspiracy and urging UK authorities to investigate.

Sona Comstar has responded to her claims, clarifying that Rani has had no official role or shares in the company since 2019.

Related Topics:
bollywoodcrimeindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

No stake in ₹300bn empire: Karisma stays away from Sunjay Kapur property dispute

Inside Sunjay Kapur’s ₹300b legacy for Karisma’s kids

2m read
Karisma Kapoor in Fiza

Karisma Kapoor isn’t eyeing Sunjay Kapur’s billions

3m read
Karisma Kapoor, the ex-wife of Sanjay Kapur and Bollywood actress who is one of the major players in this inheritance battle

Meet 3 women fighting for Kapur's Rs300 billion empire

4m read
After ₹700 million alimony, Karisma Kapoor reportedly seeks share in ex-husband Sunjay Kapur’s ₹300 billion estate

Karisma eyes ₹300b Kapur estate despite ₹700m alimony?

4m read