Siblings sue stepmother Priya Sachdev Kapur, alleging she forged their father’s will
In a fresh development in the battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s estimate ₹300 billion estate, his two children with Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor — Samaira and Kiaan — have approached the Delhi High Court seeking their rightful share, according to media reports.
The siblings have filed a civil suit alleging that their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur, attempted to forge their father’s will to gain control of his assets.
Through their mother Karisma, acting as legal guardian, the children have sought partition of the estate, rendition of accounts, and a permanent injunction against the defendants.
Reports said the children claimed they had no full knowledge of Sunjay Kapur’s assets at the time of his death. They accused Priya of concealing details and later presenting a document dated March 21, 2025, as a will — a move they allege is fabricated and invalid.
According to filings, the first and second defendants are Priya Kapur and her minor son with Sunjay, who live at the family farmhouse in Rajokri. The third defendant is Sunjay Kapur’s mother, while the fourth is a woman claiming to be executor of the contested will.
The children contend that their late father had assured them of financial security, initiated business ventures in their names, and designated them beneficiaries of the RK Family Trust.
Sunjay Kapur died suddenly on June 12, 2025, while playing polo in Windsor, UK. Media reports noted that Samaira and Kiaan performed his last rites, with Kiaan lighting the funeral pyre in Delhi on June 19.
Tensions escalated soon after, with allegations that Priya began restricting access to trust-related documents. The children further allege they were asked to sign legal papers linked to Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. (Sona Comstar) without full transparency.
Dainik Jagran had earlier reported that Karisma may be considering legal options regarding her children’s share in Sunjay’s estate. Meanwhile, another twist emerged when Safira, Priya’s daughter from a previous marriage, reportedly dropped her surname ‘Chatwal’ and adopted ‘Kapur’ — a move insiders believe could be aimed at strengthening her inheritance claim.
Despite the acrimonious 2016 divorce between Karisma and Sunjay, family insiders told media outlets that Sunjay had secured financial provisions for his children:
Each allotted bonds worth ₹0.14 billion ($1.68 million)
A monthly income of ₹1 million ($12,000) each
Karisma given ownership of a family property once held by Sunjay’s father, Dr Surinder Kapur
According to media reports, sources clarified that Karisma Kapoor is not pursuing any claim over the larger ₹300 billion ($3.6 billion) estate.
Sunjay Kapur was the sole beneficiary of the RK Family Trust, which controls Sona Comstar, a ₹310 billion ($3.7 billion) auto components manufacturer. Following his death:
Priya Sachdev Kapur manages the trust’s interests
She is legal guardian of their six-year-old son Azarius, who inherits a share
Priya was appointed non-executive director of Sona Comstar’s board in July
Media reports noted that Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, has challenged Priya’s growing influence, alleging she was pressured into signing documents and sidelined during the mourning period. She has also questioned the official account of her son’s death, hinting at the possibility of a broader transnational conspiracy and urging UK authorities to investigate.
Sona Comstar has responded to her claims, clarifying that Rani has had no official role or shares in the company since 2019.
