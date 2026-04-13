Rajpal Yadav unknowingly ‘rejected’ Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om over a mix-up: 'I was presented negatively'

He said, "He did not know about it, and neither did I. It turned out that someone had been creating problems there, and I was presented negatively in front of Shah Rukh bhai for Om Shanti Om. Neither Shah Rukh Khan knew about it, nor did I. So this is Bollywood, 10 to 20 such incidents happen here. After that, Shah Rukh Khan and I hugged it out as if there had never been any issue at all."