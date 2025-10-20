Aditya Chopra had envisioned DDLJ as a romance between an American boy and an Indian girl
30 years later, it’s impossible to imagine anyone else in the role of the smarmy, charming Raj in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaaenge. Shah Rukh Khan’s breathy tones and utterances of Simran are going to stay with us.
Yet, before SRK whistled Palat, Palat, Palat, there were several other contenders for the role. One being, Saif Ali Khan. Yes, it’s well-established lore, the makers at Yash Raj Films apparently thought Saif had the perfect Raj vibe. Unfortunately for him, date clashes made him pass on this cinematic goldmine. Enter Shah Rukh Khan, who, as we know, made the role unforgettable.
The filmmakers also reportedly flirted with the idea of an Indo-American twist. In her book Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: The Making of a Blockbuster, film critic Anupama Chopra reveals a surprising behind-the-scenes fact: director Aditya Chopra originally envisioned DDLJ as a cross-cultural romance between an American boy and an Indian girl — which is why he reportedly had Tom Cruise in mind for the lead role.
But Yash Chopra had other ideas. The filmmaker asked his son to rework the story, turning the protagonists into non-resident Indians instead, setting the stage for the iconic Raj and Simran we know today.
Kajol, who played Simran, confirmed the revelation in an interview with Midday: "He did want Tom Cruise in the film initially. It was on his wishlist. Every director has a wishlist where you put up actors whom you want and then after that, you come back to earth, 'Acha theek hai, normal apne desh ke hero ko lete hain.' (Let's cast an actor of our country)."
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox