DDLJ turns 30: Why Saif Ali Khan said no, how Tom Cruise almost beat SRK to Raj

Aditya Chopra had envisioned DDLJ as a romance between an American boy and an Indian girl

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's DDLJ became a cultural milestone after its release.
30 years later, it’s impossible to imagine anyone else in the role of the smarmy, charming Raj in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaaenge. Shah Rukh Khan’s breathy tones and utterances of Simran are going to stay with us.

Yet, before SRK whistled Palat, Palat, Palat, there were several other contenders for the role. One being, Saif Ali Khan. Yes, it’s well-established lore, the makers at Yash Raj Films apparently thought Saif had the perfect Raj vibe. Unfortunately for him, date clashes made him pass on this cinematic goldmine. Enter Shah Rukh Khan, who, as we know, made the role unforgettable.

DYK: Tom Cruise was also in the running?

The filmmakers also reportedly flirted with the idea of an Indo-American twist. In her book Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: The Making of a Blockbuster, film critic Anupama Chopra reveals a surprising behind-the-scenes fact: director Aditya Chopra originally envisioned DDLJ as a cross-cultural romance between an American boy and an Indian girl — which is why he reportedly had Tom Cruise in mind for the lead role.

But Yash Chopra had other ideas. The filmmaker asked his son to rework the story, turning the protagonists into non-resident Indians instead, setting the stage for the iconic Raj and Simran we know today.

Kajol, who played Simran, confirmed the revelation in an interview with Midday: "He did want Tom Cruise in the film initially. It was on his wishlist. Every director has a wishlist where you put up actors whom you want and then after that, you come back to earth, 'Acha theek hai, normal apne desh ke hero ko lete hain.' (Let's cast an actor of our country)."

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
