The last rites will be performed tomorrow, April 13 at 11 am
Singer Asha Bhosle has died at 92, bringing to a close a career that spanned more than eight decades and helped shape Hindi cinema music.
Confirming her death, her son Anand Bhosle told reporters outside the hospital, “She passed away today. Those who wish to pay their last respects can visit her residence tomorrow at 11 am. The last rites will be performed tomorrow at 4 pm at Shivaji Park.”
Asha Bhosle died at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where she had been admitted on Saturday evening due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.
Her death has prompted condolences from across the Indian entertainment industry, with several public figures expressing their sympathies on social media.
Asha Bhosle was among India’s most prominent playback singers, recording over 12,000 songs during her career. She sang in multiple Indian and international languages and received several honours, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the Padma Vibhushan, and multiple National Film Awards.
She was the sister of Lata Mangeshkar and was known for her range across musical styles, including classical, ghazals, cabaret, and pop. Some of her well-known songs include ‘Dum Maaro Dum’, ‘Dil Cheez Kya Hai’, ‘Chura Liya Hai Tumne’, and ‘Abhi Na Jao’.
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis wrote a lengthy tweet about Asha Bhosle’s versatility. “Whether it was Bhaktigeet, Bhavgeet, Natyasangeet, Ghazals, Classical music, Rabindra Sangeet, folk songs, or Pop, she left her unique mark on every genre. She sang over 12,000 songs in more than 20 Indian languages, including Marathi, Hindi, and Bengali, as well as foreign languages. Along with the ‘Maharashtra Bhushan,’ she was also honored with awards like the ‘Bangla Bibhushan.’ There will never be another versatile singer who could embrace change so naturally. Recently, we were together at a World Radio Day event where she insisted I sing ‘Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar…’ and even remarked, ‘See, I made the Chief Minister sing.’ It is hard to imagine that we will no longer have Ashatai’s presence with us. I offer my heartfelt tribute to her. We share in the grief of her family and her countless fans across the country. Om Shanti.”
In a social media post, singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, “Asha Bhosle ji ‘The Voice of Love’ is no longer with us.. Unable to accept this news.. just met her last month and took her blessings.. her aura as always put me in awe.. She was an inspiration.. an institution of music.. she will always live with us through her melodious songs.”
Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief, "Profoundly saddened by the demise of the great musical genius Asha Bhosle. She has been an inspiring and mesmerising singer who reigned over our hearts for generations. She sang many Bengali songs too, and is incredibly popular in Bengal also. We could confer our highest civilian award 'Bangabibhushan' on her in 2018. My heartfelt condolences to her family and fraternity and millions of her fans all over the world."
Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted, First Lata Mangeshkar. Now Asha Bhosle. Different styles, both touched by greatness. So many great songs, for me Umrao Jaan was the cherry on the top. The last survivor of the great era of Rafi, Kishore, Mukesh, Manna Dey, Talat, Geeta Dutt, Lata and Asha is gone and while we use the expression loosely, it is really the end of an era."
Fans have flooded timelines with condolence tweets, mentioning their favourite songs from the singer. "Rest In Peace Shrimati Asha Bhosle Ji , You Were An Inspiration To Many," one fan wrote. Others called it, 'end of an era'.
A social media user added, "Mohammad Rafi Kishore Kumar Lata Mangeshkar SP Balasubramaniam and now Asha Bhonsle. In the era of DJ and autotune, we have relished the songs the above singer's every single day and would continue to do so in the year's to come...."