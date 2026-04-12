Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis wrote a lengthy tweet about Asha Bhosle’s versatility. “Whether it was Bhaktigeet, Bhavgeet, Natyasangeet, Ghazals, Classical music, Rabindra Sangeet, folk songs, or Pop, she left her unique mark on every genre. She sang over 12,000 songs in more than 20 Indian languages, including Marathi, Hindi, and Bengali, as well as foreign languages. Along with the ‘Maharashtra Bhushan,’ she was also honored with awards like the ‘Bangla Bibhushan.’ There will never be another versatile singer who could embrace change so naturally. Recently, we were together at a World Radio Day event where she insisted I sing ‘Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar…’ and even remarked, ‘See, I made the Chief Minister sing.’ It is hard to imagine that we will no longer have Ashatai’s presence with us. I offer my heartfelt tribute to her. We share in the grief of her family and her countless fans across the country. Om Shanti.”